Does Apple Use AWS?

Yes, Apple uses Amazon Web Services. That might sound surprising for a company famous for building everything in-house, but it’s true. Apple relies on AWS to power parts of its cloud infrastructure, including services like iCloud, Apple Music, and Siri.

Here’s the thing: Apple isn’t just a customer. It’s one of Amazon’s biggest enterprise clients, reportedly spending over $30 million a month on AWS. And it’s not just about renting servers, Apple uses Amazon’s custom AI chips and relies on AWS to keep its global operations running smoothly.

Let’s break down how and why Apple uses AWS, and what this relationship says about the way even the biggest tech companies think about the cloud.

Apple’s Multi-Cloud Strategy

Apple doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket. Instead, it runs a multi-cloud setup, combining its own massive data centers with public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

This gives Apple flexibility and reach. Internal data centers handle sensitive or performance-critical workloads, while AWS provides global scale and elasticity; the ability to quickly ramp up storage or computing power when demand spikes.

So while Apple owns a lot of its infrastructure, AWS fills the gaps that require rapid scaling, worldwide availability, or specific compute features Apple doesn’t want to rebuild from scratch.

What Apple Runs on AWS

Apple reportedly uses AWS for several key areas:

iCloud Storage: Backups, photos, and documents often pass through AWS’s global network to ensure reliability and fast access. Apple Music and Apple TV+: AWS’s content delivery network (CloudFront) helps stream and cache media globally with low latency. AI and Machine Learning: Apple has publicly confirmed it uses AWS’s Inferentia and Graviton chips to power search and serve AI models. Internal Developer Tools: For testing, automation, and heavy compute tasks, Apple’s teams often turn to AWS for scalable infrastructure.

In short, AWS helps Apple manage the parts of its ecosystem that need to handle billions of requests from users all over the world, instantly.

Why Apple Still Builds Its Own Infrastructure

Even though Apple depends on AWS, it continues to invest billions in its own data centers and hardware. That’s not a contradiction, it’s strategy.

Owning its infrastructure gives Apple more control, especially over privacy and performance. Services like Siri, FaceTime, and Apple Maps often run on Apple’s own hardware, fine-tuned for its software and security standards.

At the same time, AWS offers flexibility that Apple’s internal systems can’t always match. Need to handle a global product launch? AWS can instantly scale to meet that load. Need to test a new AI model at scale? AWS chips are already optimized for that.

It’s less about choosing between self-hosted and cloud, and more about balancing control with agility.

Apple’s Use of Amazon’s AI Chips

At Amazon’s annual AWS re:Invent conference, Apple’s senior director of machine learning, Benoit Dupin, confirmed that Apple uses Amazon’s custom AI chips for some of its most important services.

Apple uses AWS Inferentia and Graviton chips for search and AI workloads, gaining up to 40% efficiency improvements compared to traditional processors. The company is also testing Amazon’s Trainium2 chip for pretraining its own AI models, including the ones that power Apple Intelligence, the company’s new generative AI suite.

This is a rare public admission from Apple, which usually stays quiet about its suppliers. But it shows trust in AWS’s infrastructure and signals how deeply the two companies’ systems are intertwined.

Why Apple Chooses AWS

A few practical reasons explain Apple’s long-term reliance on AWS:

Global reach: AWS operates data centers and edge locations across the world, helping Apple deliver content and updates everywhere. Reliability: AWS offers built-in redundancy and failover systems that keep Apple services running even when issues arise. Speed: With massive cloud capacity, Apple can roll out updates, store backups, or deploy new features without delay. Disaster recovery: If an Apple data center goes offline, AWS ensures continuity and quick recovery through its multi-region setup.

Even when AWS suffers an outage, like the North Virginia DNS issue that briefly affected Apple Music, iCloud, and other services, Apple can usually recover fast because of this distributed, multi-cloud setup.