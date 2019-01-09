8K TV is Coming. It’s Okay to Salivate

Awhile back, I found this UHD TV roadmap, courtesy of the AVS forum. Go to that article for the original image.

[Apple TV, 4K Mania: HDR10, Dolby Vision & HLG Explained]

This roadmap shows that the TV industry has been planning for the evolution from 1080p to 2160p to 4320p at least since 2015. Note the planned evolution, over the years, of the frame rates, color depth, color space and chroma subsampling. Key points:

8K TVs will be bigger. by visual necessity: 75 & 85 inches. Or more. 8K TVs will feature 12- bit color, 12-bit Dolby Vision, and true 120 Hz refresh rates. (Not just interpolated frames.) Eventually, by economies of scale, the larger 8K TVs will become affordable, just as 4K TVs are now.

In order to arrive at a broad consumer base of 8K TVs. starting in the year 2020. TV makers have already been developing the technology for a few years now. How will that look? Here’s a great introductory article from CES 2019 that will whet your appetite.

Sony debuts its massive Master Series 8K consumer TV at CES 2019

Only the super rich will be able to afford a 98-inch 8K TV, but that was also true of 480i Plasma TVs in the year 2000. It doesn’t do any good to pooh-pooh these TVs as unnecessary. Technical advancements (and perhaps 5G wireless) will make them run-of-the-mill, affordable, and indeed dominant in 2025.

For now there’s no rush. But it’s fun to dream and salivate as we get a glimpse of what’s coming.