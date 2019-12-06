Amazon Prime Video Premier League Debut Scores Record Sign Ups, Which Should Encourage Apple

LONDON – Amazon Prime subscribers could watch live Premier League soccer via the service for the first time this week. The result was two days of record-breaking sign-up figures, something which should also encourage Apple.

Soccer Viewing Drives Record Prime Sign-Ups

Prime Video broadcast 10 matches live over three nights. Having the rights to broadcast Premier League football for the first time drove record numbers of Amazon Prime sign-ups. Tuesday and Wednesday were the two biggest days of new Prime sign-ups in UK history. Amazon said the record was first set on Tuesday, before being broken 24-hours later when six matches were broadcast. Those days beat Prime Day and Black Friday, as well as the day Top Gear spinoff The Grand Tour launched.

As Apple embarks on streaming, these numbers should encourage them, particularly if they offer a bundle. The figures clearly show that if you offer users content that they want alongside other services at a reasonable price they will pay for it. It rather endorses the company’s divergence into services – offer services, get people into the ecosystem, sell them products on which they can use those services.

Amazon Prime Video Suffers Tech Glitches But Achieves Goal

However, the nights did not pass without incident. Viewers did comment on laggy or delayed streams. Obviously much of this was down to an individual users’ connection. Watching via the Amazon Prime Video app on a smart TV seemed to work the best, although it also worked excellently on my iPhone. Overall though, the company seems to have deemed its Premier League debut a success. Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe, commented: