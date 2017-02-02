Apple, Google, Other Techs Build Coalition to Oppose Trump’s Muslim Ban

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are building a coalition of corporate giants to oppose President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. According to Re/code, the tech giants are reaching out to other tech companies, including Uber and Stripe, as well as companies outside of the tech space.

BREAKING: Big tech giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook along with CPG, manufacturing cos working on letter opposing Trump ban — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 2, 2017

Tone and Approach

Re/code published a draft of a letter the companies plan to send the White House. That draft directly makes the case that America was built on immigration. It indirectly makes the case that the rule of law and predictability is important to business.

It also strikes a markedly conciliatory tone, making much of changes to the initial executive order forced by courts. The companies also make repeated offers to work with the White House to find better ways of achieving the stated goals of the Trump administration.

Social media reaction to the news has been mixed. Many have praised the companies for taking a stand, while others have criticized the letter as inadequate.

@karaswisher @mumper A letter you say? I sure hope it’s a sharply worded correspondence. — Rod Von Hugendong (@Oxpocket) February 2, 2017

Supporters of Donald Trump have, naturally, criticized and attacked the companies (and Re/code) in any number of ways.

Corporate Action

Executives at all the above-listed companies have criticized the executive order. Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that his company was weighing its legal options.

It’s possible—perhaps even likely—that this letter is the first public-facing action of a coalition. The tech giants want business response to be broad and comprehensive. It’s one thing for the White House to dismiss Silicon Valley response as a product of an irrelevant Left Coast. It’s another for companies from all over America to be part of the message.

But…the tech world is leading this for a reason. Being left of center isn’t a big risk in Silicon Valley, but there are obviously many parts of the country where it is, regardless of the business case to be made against the executive order.

With that in mind, getting companies to sign off on a mealy-mouthed letter is a far easier first step than getting them to sign on to, say, a lawsuit.

Text of the Draft, from Re/Code