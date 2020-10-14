Prior to the flurry of announcements at the ‘Hi, Speed’ event on Tuesday, I speculated that we might get some more information about the roll-out of the Apple One services bundle. However, despite the launch of the iPhone 12, a device designed for content consumption as well as creation, not to mention the HomePod mini, which integrates with many of the core services available in the bundle, not one executive mentioned it during the presentation.

Letting the Apple One Bundle Cut-Through

While I’m a little surprised that we didn’t hear about it, the absence of Apple One on Tuesday surely means little more than that Apple did not want its arrival to be overshadowed by the launch of the iPhone 12 range. When there is a new iPhone, it’s the only Apple story and town and the company needs to give its bundle the best chance of cutting through to the general public as possible. It’s not like there was an original launch date for Apple One publicly announced either. At the ‘Time Flies’ event in September, we were told nothing more specific than that it will become available in the fall. It would have fitted in, but ultimately, Tuesday’s show was all about hardware – even if some items that we thought we might hear about also went unmentioned.

Arrive Along With iPhone 12?

Perhaps then Apple One will be made available (for free, for a limited time?) for those who purchase a new iPhone? Preorders for everything but the Pro Max start on Friday, October 16. Furthermore, from October 22, customers who purchase Apple hardware are already going to get three months of Apple Arcade for free, not to mention the extension of the Apple TV+ free trial period. Why would Apple not try and tempt users into the whole bundle as they set-up their shiny new device?