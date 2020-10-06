Apple has stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from third-parties that rival its own products, Bloomberg News reported. It comes ahead of the expected launch of new audio products in the near future.

Apple Not Selling Third-Party Earphones and Speakers

Amongst the products removed from physical and online retail stores are those from Sonos, Bose, and Logitech. Apple stated that the move is part of the regular changes that it makes to the range of products it sells. The decision does though mean that the company is now offering only AirPods, AirPods Pro headphones, alongside those made by its Beats subsidiary. Meanwhile, the only smart speakers it sells are its own HomePod and Beats Pill+, In addition, there is a conference-room speaker from Pioneer that connects with an iPhone but does not directly compete with any Apple products available.