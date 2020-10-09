Apple TV+ users who took out the initial free trial are set to receive the service at no cost for up to three more months. Techcrunch reported that those whose free year expires between November 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021, will not get billed until February 2021.

No First Apple TV+ Charge Until February 2021

Furthermore, users who pay on a monthly basis, and began their subscription before November 1st, 2020, will also receive a $4.99 credit, the cost of a monthly subscription, in each of November 2020, December 2020, and January 2021. Those who pay for a yearly subscription that is set to end before February 2021 will also not get billed until then. Customers will not have to do anything to receive the soon-to-be-announced extension. Apple will send them an email confirming it is happening automatically. The offer of a free-year along with a qualifying device also seems to be remaining in place.

Tl/dr: Nobody on an Apple TV+ year free trial will start paying until February 2021. Those who currently have paid subscriptions will not have to pay in November 2020, December, or January 2021 thanks to store credit or delayed billing.

A Delicate Balancing Act

I’m both surprised and unsurprised by this development. The priority has clearly been to get eyeballs on Apple TV+. It has the capacity to spend money on it without the need for a big immediate return. Expected second seasons have also been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some only now starting to resume shooting. It is fair enough to give people an extension when they are not quite getting what they initially paid for. Plus, the better the Apple TV+ catalog is at the time people have to pay, the more likely they are to do so. Bonus – it all helps generate goodwill towards the service at a difficult time for lots of people.

However, Apple TV+ is paying some serious wages to some serious stars. It surely, eventually, needs to generate some profit to fund that and some point? The longer people think of a service as ‘free’, the harder it is to get them to pay for it…