Apple TV+ is Suddenly Very Appealing to The Superstars of TV And Film

Appian Way, the film and production firm Leonardo DiCaprio runs alongside Jennifer Davisson, signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+ earlier this week (via Deadline). The deal means that the firm will produce documentaries and films for the streaming service. It furthers continues the award-winning actor’s ongoing relationship with Apple TV+. He will star alongside Robert De Niro in the Martin Scorsese directed Killers of the Flower Moon, which is going to air on the service. Appian Way is also working with MRC on Shining Girls, which stars Elisabeth Moss and will appear on Apple TV+.

Stars Turning to Apple TV+

It’s not just Mr. DiCaprio though. Ridley Scott is amongst those with a first-look deal with Apple TV+. On Wednesday, it emerged that Robert Downey Jr.’s production firm had signed a straight-to-series deal. Oh, and there’s Oprah too, who clearly has a growing presence in Apple’s media offerings.

This is not just some creativity inspired conversion from film and TV makers though. The blunt truth is that Apple continues to thrive despite the economic downturn, and it means it has the cash to invest in films and programming. With TV production halted and studios wondering about budgets, Apple TV+ is suddenly an appealing option for many who may previously have dismissed it. Just look at Tom Hanks’s volte-face about the launch of Greyhound, and we all remember the somewhat sneering reviews Apple TV+ shows got when it launched.

After Leonardo DiCaprio, Who’s Next?

The streaming service might not have the eyeballs quite yet, but with Emmy nominations and big-name stars in its pocket, those will surely follow. It all just leaves you wondering who the next superstar actor, director, or producer to sign-up will be…