Apple’s WWDC Keynote Was One We Never Dreamed Could Happen

Apple’s WWDC keynote address was one that we hoped for, dreamed about but never thought would actually happen.
I don’t know how to says this any more bluntly. This keynote was pure genius.
- Apple’s keynote was a bases-loaded home run. It was a 21 point Superbowl comeback in the 4th quarter.
- Instead of time wasters and filler, we got amazing glimpses at what Apple has been working hard on since the last keynote.
- The next macOS continues to be refined while committing to APFS sooner than some expected.
- We were hoping for new hardware, but even in our hopes, conditioned by previous keynotes, we didn’t think so much new hardware would ship immediately (iMacs) or next week (iPads).
- We got a tantalizing glimpse of an iMac Pro, 22 teraflops, up to 128 GB of RAM, a Mac to die for, due out this December.
- Major improvements were discussed to iOS 11 and the iPad hardware that finally make the iPad a compelling, powerful tool. The Files feature was hinted at, but the immediacy of it in the keynote was a visual stunner.
- Apple Pay person-to-person payments. Yes!
- Serious attention to graphics performance, VR and AR.
- HomePod looks to be a stellar smart speaker system and will be launched in December with a very un-Apple-like, modest price of US$349.
And that’s just an overview of what was introduced.
Stunning
Apple has taken a lot of heat in the last year for not delivering new products that were compelling. The Mac had been ignored. The iPad seemed to be stagnant in its technology. iOS was having trouble making the transition to a creation tool on iPad. Amazon was grabbing all the mind share around smart speakers. We weren’t sure Apple would fous on extremely high end graphics needed for first class VR and AR. But every negative has been remedied.
This keynote showed Apple in a feisty mood. The company came out swinging for the fences. The atmosphere was that of a company that was tired of being seen as lagging behind, not innovative, and resting on its iPhone laurels.
Now, there’s so much excitement, so much to talk about that we’ll all be busy for months sorting everything out. Thanks Apple. You nailed it all.
This keynote was dazzling, the best in years. Apple is back.
Agreed.
(BTW, you might want to proof your 5th bullet point. Either that or the new iPad Pro is astounding)
This is going to be a good year. I have to admit I skipped over the AppleTV and Apple Watch portions. Those aren’t part of my world. Maybe a watch with new hardware this fall, maybe. And the Apple speaker was interesting. I did not expect them to really dive in. A very good idea to position it as an exemplary speaker, oh that can also do these other things rather than a mediocre speaker that listens in to everything you say, transmits to home base, and then orders stuff for you.
I was completely gobsmacked that they updated the MacBook Air. I was sure it was EOL
The new iPads are fantastic. Might have to consider updating my iPad Air this fall. Lets see what the reviews are and how much I lose by not having a Pro version.
Drag and drop is a lot bigger than most people probably realize. To drag and drop text from one app to another they must have overhauled how text is selected. That would be fantastic, and sorely needed.
The new iMacs are great. I got one of the old 27″ 5K models last fall but you know, Kaby Lake isn’t THAT much faster than the chip in my iMac. Sure the TB3 and USB-C ports would be nice. But I don’t really need them right now. And the new graphics chip is a bump up from what I have, but…but really I’m OK really with the one in my system. It’s fast enough for what I do. And I got to use my new 5K iMac for six months already so it’s fine. What’s that? They also dropped the price? And added an upcoming Pro version with a Xion processor?
Well sonnava*******
No but it’s really OK.
geoduck. Typo fixed in bullet #5. Thanks!
I think the MacBook Air survives thanks to the education market. At a local community college, in the bookstore, they sell a new MBA + MS Office (1 yr sub.) for $599.
I agree on iPad. These new iPad Pros combined with iOS 11 will have me buying a new iPad soon.