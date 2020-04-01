Dark Sky Weather App Joins Apple – Now What?

Dark Sky, the premium weather app, announced Tuesday that it had been acquired by Apple. Favored for its ability to make hyper-local weather predictions, it is easy to see why Apple would be interested in acquiring such technology.

What Dark Sky’s Relationship With Apple Be?

A look at the Dark Sky website already shows rebranding. The title at the top of the page now refers to “Dark Sky by Apple,” and the copyright is with Apple too. It seems to me then that this relationship will be more like the one Beats has with Apple than the more independent one Claris has.

Hyper-Local Data And Privacy

In a blog post, Alex Grossman, who created the app, said:

There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.

Apple will clearly use the technology and expertise gained via this acquisition to boost its own weather app services. Whether or not a separate Dark Sky app continues to exist, I suspect we can look forward to much more localized (and useful) weather data coming to our iDevices in the not too distant future. The announcement of the deal confirmed the weather app now abides by Apple’s own privacy policy. Obviously, Apple demands certain standards before allowing an app into the App Store. It will though be interesting to see Dark Sky balances “in-house” privacy demands with providing hyper-local information.

As with so many Apple acquisitions, there is a lot we don’t know. For instance, what Dark Sky staff are coming over? How much was the deal worth? Whatever those details are, it’s safe to say that we can look forward to Apple providing much more useful weather information in the near future.