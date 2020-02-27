Don’t Expect Apple TV+ to Move Beyond Original Content Any Time Soon

Unlike most other streaming services, Apple TV+ only features original content. And comments from Tim Cook at the Apple shareholder meeting indicating that this won’t be changing anytime soon.

Why ‘Friends’ is Not Coming to Apple TV+

At the meeting on Wednesday, a shareholder asked Mr. Cook why the firm did not purchase the rights to Friends, including an upcoming reunion show, for Apple TV+. (The show has been on Netflix and the rights were subsequently bought by WarnerMedia for HBO Max.) Mr. Cook said that it “doesn’t feel right” to just distribute old shows:

We love ‘Friends’ but it’s not what Apple TV+ is about. Apple TV+ is about original programming. It doesn’t feel right for Apple to just go out and take a rerun.

“It wouldn’t feel like Apple at all in doing that. It lacks the innovation and creativity of designing something ourselves,” he continued. Then, as if the point needed any further emphasis, Mr. Cook said:

We’re going to be focused on original programming.

Focus on Original Content

There has been a lot of discussion about whether the Apple TV+ original content strategy is a good one. The truth is, Apple has enough money that if it wanted it could buy the rights to any show it wanted. And while plenty of its original content is good, the strategy can lead to problems. For instance, there have been consecutive weeks when there has been no new content on the service. Despite that, Mr. Cook’s comments indicate the approach will not be changing for the foreseeable future, so you’re just going to have to watch Friends on a different service.