Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 13.7, the main feature of which was updated COVID-19 Exposure Notifications. On iPhone, it works at the operating system level and means that health authorities do not need to produce an app for users, whatever platform they use. They can choose to send alerts instead.

Addressing Privacy Concerns With COVID-19 Exposure Notification in iOS 13.7

As ever, this has prompted some privacy concerns. However, a look through the documentation (from Apple,) should help allay those fears.

Some details from the FAQs: