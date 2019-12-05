Favorite Apps and Games of 2019

Apple announced the best apps and games this week. I thought I hand my own awards out!

Favorite iPhone Game – Football Manager Mobile 2020

It was a close run thing between Football Manager Mobile 2020 and Mario Kart Tour. Both games took up more of my 2019 than I care to admit. However, the offline gameplay and almost endless hours that can be poured into Football Manager gave it the edge. It costs $8.99.

Favorite iPhone App – Drafts

Drafts is not a new app, but it’s one I only started using in 2019. It is, in my opinion, the best writing and notetaking app for iPhone. It also syncs brilliantly with the Mac App if you have a pro subscription.

Favorite iPhone Feature – Document Scanning

With iOS 13, your iPhone also became a scanner. It means sending documents or photographs is so much easier now. A really welcome addition.

Favorite iPhone Subscription Service – Apple News+

Apple News+ finally arrived in the UK in 2019, and I’ve been using it ever since. It has great content, which is largely beautifully presented, and I find it offers great value for money. It costs $/£9.99 a month.

Favorite Apple Arcade Game – Lego Brawls

I eventually canceled my Apple Arcade subscription. It simply wasn’t providing enough value to me. But when I did have it, Lego Brawls was far and away my favorite game on it. Bash other lego characters to win a battle.

Favorite Mac App – Paste

Paste is a clipboard manager. Sounds boring, I know, but downloading this year really helped improved my productivity and workflow. One of those things that once you start using it, you can’t ever imagine having not had it. I also love Magnet, which helps divide windows around your screen in an orderly fashion, with no need to resize them yourself. Costs $14.99

Favorite Mac Subscription Service – Setapp

Setapp provides me with a host of useful tools for my Mac. My personal favorites are iStat Menu, ChatMate for WhatsApp, and the aforementioned Paste. It costs $9.99 a month.