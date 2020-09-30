If you keep up with tech news you’ve probably seen a spate of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers appear in the past couple of years. We’ve shared news about these chargers from Satechi and HYPER. So what’s different about them?

Gallium Nitride Chargers

Gallium nitride has been used in technology since the 1990s. It first appeared as a semiconductor used in LEDs and violet laser diodes used to read Blu-ray disks. Since it isn’t that sensitive to ionizing radiation GaN has also been used in solar cell arrays for satellites. Other properties include high resistance to voltage and temperature, and this is where its value in chargers comes into play.

As we’ve seen with observations like Moore’s Law, the number of transistors that can be packed onto a silicon chip has its limits. GaN chips require fewer components than silicon and so chargers with this material can be smaller but still more powerful, as much as 40% smaller than silicon chargers. Its wider band gap than silicon also means it can charge your devices faster without heating up as much.

Still, GaN is in the early stages for commercial applications and so its cost of manufacturing is greater than that of silicon. But as techniques are refined and made more efficient we’ll see costs go down and have more of these chargers available.