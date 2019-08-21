Some Good Things to Know About the iPhone 11

Despite the fact that the 2019 iPhone 11s will be very similar to their immediate 2018 predecessors, there are important differences. Here’s a sampling from what I’ve found from various sources. (Note: these expected features are based on sources of varying reliability combined with informed speculation.)

Expected announcement date: September 10.

Models: Three, similar to the current Xr, Xs, and Xs Max, with the two top end models using an OLED display and the base model using an LCD display. The respective display sizes remain the same, One case maker thinks the names will be iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cameras: The front (selfie) camera goes from 7 to 12 megapixels and goes from a four to five element lens. The two top end models will have a (rear) three lens system, adding an ultra-wide angle lens.

Charging: One source suggest that while these iPhones will retain a Lighting port, they’ll ship with a USB-C charger. This suggests Lightning to USB-C cable and will make for much faster charging as well as a direct connect to a modern MacBook’s USB-C port. Battery capacity is expected to increase to 3,000 mAh, 3,200 mAh, 3,500 mAh respectively for the three models. (mAh = milliamp-hours.)

What they won’t have. None of these are 5G iPhones. Those will appear in 2020. What’s confusing some people is AT&T’s use of the “5GE” indicator (5G Evolution), which is actually 4G technology. (See below.)

Apple is expected to drop 3D Touch. It has been found hard to discover by users, and iOS will use other methods to replace it.

Fascinating Myths

Apple Insider reported on some interesting customer misconceptions.

Thought more to be a part of the 2020 iPhones than the 2019 models, 5G is a major feature that is still being misunderstood by iPhone users. A previous survey in July revealed many iPhone owners believed they already owned a 5G-compatible device, with the new survey indicating misinterpretation of what 5G does is still rife. Of iPhone users surveyed, 64% either didn’t know when 5G was coming to an Apple device, or believe it is already available to use. Only 9% were aware of the difference between 5G and 5GE, AT&T’s name for its improved network in some locations. Further emphasizing the point that there is mass consumer confusion about 5G, the survey found that about 28% of people had the impression 5G will increase data storage space on their devices, and 16% thought 5G improves screen resolution.

Bottom Line

About one in four iPhone owners is expected to upgrade this year. Apple is said to be ramping up production to 70 million units. That’s less than in 2018, but is still a substantial number. Customers who upgrade will be getting an evolutionary, not revolutionary iPhone. But from here, they look very nice indeed.