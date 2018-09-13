Representing the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR in Plain Text

With its upgrades and expansion to the iPhone X product line Wednesday, Apple has again led the public – and the press – on a confusing path when deciding how to represent these new iPhone models in plain text.

Putting the S in iPhone X

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max, like many “s” models before it, follows the convention of putting a small (capital?) “S” in a box next to the name. This, quite obviously, cannot be represented in plain text, so we need to look and see what Apple is doing internally.

Apple’s official press release routinely lists it as “iPhone Xs” throughout, with only one slip up at the very end in the Media section where it says, “Images of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max” with a link for us to grab their product shots.

With this, the plain-text vote is easy: iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

How the iPhone X rolls its Rrs

Apple’s implied guidance on the iPhone XR is a little harder to discern, and takes a bit of digging. Graphically it’s represented with a box around the “R”, just like the iPhone Xs. In text, though, Apple’s official press release employs liberal use of a custom all-small-caps class in the HTML to display a capital R at a smaller size, as iPhone X R (I’ve cheated here a little here, for the sake of this one example). That’s not going to cut it for plain text references, so we need to look deeper. Thankfully, I was already looking at the HTML, though one need not quite look that far.

Simply looking at the title of the browser window (or tab) of the very same official press release leads us to our answer: “Apple introduces iPhone XR – Apple”. HTML Titles can’t specify varying font sizes, effectively forcing Apple to use plain text here for this. Digging into the HTML we see that “iPhone XR” is how its written not just in the title, but in all the meta tags on this – and every other – page on Apple’s website.

It seems, for Apple’s branding, the visual and consistency of the capital R is more important than the size. Makes you wonder why they didn’t call it the iPhone Xc, doesn’t it?

Small s, Big R

There’s our verdict: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR are the names. Enjoy them, folks… and enjoy the devices they represent!