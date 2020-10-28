Jon Stewart is set to make his return to topical TV. And he’s going to do it on Apple TV+. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Tuesday that the former The Daily Show host has a deal for multiple-seasons of a, at the time of this writing untitled, current affairs show.

Jon Stewart Current Affairs Show Coming to Apple TV+

Episodes of this new offering will reportedly last an hour, focusing on a single topic that is timely and/or related to the host’s advocacy work for people like 9/11 first responders. The first episode is set to air next year. Mr. Stewart will also serve as an executive producer on the show. Furthermore, it is expected that there will be an accompanying podcast, adding to Apple’s ongoing multi-platform approach demonstrated through things like Oprah’s Book Club and Apple Music TV.

Significantly it seems like Apple TV+ has beaten HBO to Mr. Stewart’s services. The 20-time Emmy winner was understood to have a first look contract with HBO and was working on a short-form animated series for the company. However, this was pulled for technical reasons. HBO reportedly tried to secure this upcoming show, but the deal was done with Apple TV+ instead, a major coup on the part of the streaming service.

Getting Brave

However, it is not just the fact that in its first year of existence Apple TV+ can attract the biggest names away from competitors that make this such a big deal. We’ve seen that already, although the signing of Mr. Stewart is undoubtedly impressive. It’s not even the fact that the company is doubling down on its ability to offer related media across multiple platforms that it runs. That is significant but expected. What makes this move so significant is that it indicates that Apple TV+ is brave. Much braver than most of us expected.

Before the launch of Apple TV+, we heard rumors of Tim Cook passing notes around on set asking if swearing was necessary. The service tested the topical-waters with The Morning Show highlighting the #metoo movement. Then there was The Oprah Conversation having powerful discussions about racism. In 2021, a year that will start with a new U.S. Presidential term and (hopefully) see the world start its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple TV+ will have Jon Stewart in the anchor chair. It’s going to be slick. It’s probably going to be controversial. And I suspect it’s going to be well worth watching.