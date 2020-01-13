Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Tell All to Oprah on Apple TV+

LONDON – Prince Henry and Meghan Markle could give a tell-all interview. And it might be with Oprah on Apple TV+.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah on Apple TV+

The Sun reported on Monday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already discussing the potential interview with major TV networks in the U.S. Alongside that, PR representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have spoken with Oprah Winfrey.

Although sources close to the couple later pushed back at the suggestion, such an interview clearly remains a possibility. The Duke and Duchess are close with Oprah who, of course, works with Apple TV+. The chat show star is already working with Prince Harry and Ms. Markle on an Apple TV+ series on mental health. It is then not inconceivable that one of the biggest interviews in recent times could appear on Apple’s streaming platform.