The live stream is ready, the Apple Store is down… but what can we expect from Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event? There are a few rumors doing the rounds…

New iPads and Podcasts+ Rumored For ‘Spring Loaded’ Event

Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives believes “main focus” will be “iPad refreshes for iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the low-cost iPad.” In comments reported by 9to5 Mac, he wrote:

Apple is expected to make significant changes to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models including its powerful updated A14X chip. The higher end 12.9-inch is expected to have mini-LED display that will be a game changer around color performance, dimming capabilities, and high contrast capabilities for the consumer. We expect modest price increases on the iPad Pro models with consistent pricing on the iPad mini and next version of the low-cost iPad.

According to the Wedbush analyst, there could be “a few surprises” too.

There is also speculation that Apple will announce a premium podcast service.

While we are here: Pretty sure Apple is prepping its own podcast plan – a paid subscription service – on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/w12tWqg0yo — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) April 18, 2021

The Wall Street Journal included similar claims about a premium podcasting service in its reporting. On Monday, AppleInsider noted that iTunes Connect had stopped accepting new podcasts.