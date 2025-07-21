If you’ve never done this before, here’s how to redeem gift codes for Whiteout Survival on iOS:
- Launch Whiteout Survival.
- Tap your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Copy your Player ID.
- Head over to the official Whiteout Survival Gift Code Center.
- Enter your Player ID and the Gift Code, and hit Confirm.
- Go back to Whiteout Survival, and tap the Mail icon in the top-right corner.
- Claim your reward!
One thought on “Here’s How to Redeem New Whiteout Survival Gift Codes”
I don’t know if they worked for other users but ONLY the code at the top worked. ALL the rest said “EXPIRED. Unable to claim”