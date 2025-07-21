Here’s How to Redeem New Whiteout Survival Gift Codes

Ivan Jenic

Under a minute read
| Apple Arcade
whiteout survival gift codes

If you’ve never done this before, here’s how to redeem gift codes for Whiteout Survival on iOS:

  1. Launch Whiteout Survival.
  2. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Copy your Player ID.
  4. Head over to the official Whiteout Survival Gift Code Center.
  5. Enter your Player ID and the Gift Code, and hit Confirm.
  6. Go back to Whiteout Survival, and tap the Mail icon in the top-right corner.
  7. Claim your reward!

One thought on “Here’s How to Redeem New Whiteout Survival Gift Codes

  • I don’t know if they worked for other users but ONLY the code at the top worked. ALL the rest said “EXPIRED. Unable to claim”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.