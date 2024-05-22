Apple Music to Debut Smarter Song Transitions on macOS 15 & iOS 18

Apple’s Music app is on the verge of getting a makeover with smarter song transitions, according to reports from AppleInsider. The upcoming iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates could pack this feature to refine the existing crossfade option.

As noted by the publication, once the update rolls out, users can customize the duration of the crossfade effect, ranging from 1 to 12 seconds. As of now, the crossfade features smooth transitions between songs by reducing the volume of the ending track while simultaneously increasing the volume of the next track.

There’s one more thing that Apple might be working on. As reported, Apple may be internally testing a new feature called “Passthrough” for both Apple Music and QuickTime Player. However, the details regarding this feature remain under wraps. Speculations suggest that it may be connected to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. It could also be a rebranding, as the report argues that renaming Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to “Passthrough” would shorten the name.

On the same note, Apple may also be testing the Spatial Gaming feature, and we will likely know more about it in the coming days. Apple might indeed be working on it, given its focus on spatial computing. Plus, Apple has introduced technologies like Spatial Audio and Spatial Video over the years. The former creates immersive sound by directing different sounds from separate speakers. Meanwhile, the latter lets you record 3D clips and view them using the Apple Vision Pro headset.

That said, I expect most of these (if not all) to debut soon during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) starting June 10. During the same event, Apple is expected to unveil the next and most-anticipated iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and more. It will be interesting to see what Apple has been readying for us all this while.

Source