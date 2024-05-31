Apple Vision Pro May Debut Internationally in July

The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024), where Apple will showcase iOS 18 and other operating systems with power-packed AI features, will mark one year since Apple first unveiled the Vision Pro. It’s been available in the U.S. for quite some time, but the demand for top-dollar mixed-reality headsets has slowed down over the period, but that’s just another story.

Per the latest, MacRumors reported that Apple is gearing up to expand the Vision Pro’s availability in more regions in July. It is no surprise because Vision Pro’s international launch had always been on the cards, and Tim Cook’s word during a recent China visit confirmed the anticipation.

But now, there’s a clear timeline for Vision Pro’s international launch. It will reportedly hit the shelves in global markets by the third or fourth week of July. Surprisingly, this refutes previous claims by reputed analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo, who had suggested that Vision Pro’s international launch could be before WWDC, i.e., around the first week of June, but that seems unlikely.

Note that this isn’t an official announcement, and the launch timeline may vary. Apple might take the stage at WWDC to announce the official release date(s) for Apple Vision Pro in international markets, though we hope it doesn’t experience any further delays. What remains under wraps is which countries Vision Pro will hit first. However, the original report suggests that key markets, including the United Kingdom, China, and Canada, will see the official debut first. Furthermore, the successor might not launch until the end of 2026.

Regardless, seeing how Apple Vision Pro performs in other markets will be interesting. Truth be told, it’s one of Apple’s biggest hardware releases in a long time, and those with a knack for collectibles might have already had it shipped from the U.S., albeit at an extremely high price. So, once it ships to more people, we will also learn how it stacks up in other regions compared to the United States.

