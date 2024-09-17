Apple Unveils 2nd FDA-Approved Health Tracking Functionality Within a Week

Apple has received FDA clearance for a new sleep apnea detection feature on its latest smartwatch models. This comes just days after the company unveiled another FDA-approved hearing aid functionality on Apple AirPods Pro 2.

The sleep apnea detection feature will be available on the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 later this month in the United States and more than 150 other countries and regions. This functionality detects signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea in users 18 years and older who have not previously been diagnosed with the condition.

The feature uses the Apple Watch’s accelerometer to monitor small wrist movements associated with breathing disturbances during sleep. By analyzing these movements over multiple nights, the watch can identify patterns that may indicate sleep apnea. Users can view their nightly Breathing Disturbances data in the Health app on their iPhone, with disturbances classified as either “elevated” or “not elevated”.

Apple states that the feature was developed using “advanced machine learning” and an “extensive data set of clinical-grade sleep apnea tests.” The company also conducted a clinical study to validate the feature’s accuracy.

This new functionality could potentially help identify millions of people with undiagnosed sleep apnea, a serious sleep disorder indicated by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep.

