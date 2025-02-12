Internet Annoyed Over Quiet Apple Watch Series 10 Speaker: How to Fix It

Internet users are reporting issues with their Apple Watch Series 10 speaker being too quiet, with many waiting for a response from Apple. (Photo Credit: Apple)

If you find that your Apple Watch Series 10 speaker is far too quiet despite turning up the volume, you’re certainly not alone. Across the internet, users are reporting that the speaker on their Series 10 is having issues. Currently, many users are left with little recourse and are waiting for a response from Apple. While we have some small potential solutions, continue reading to learn more about the situation.

Apple Watch Series 10 Users Report Speaker Issues

Apple Watch Series 10 users across the internet are having issues with the speaker volume on their devices, stating that the quality of the speaker volume is degrading over time. Complaints from the Apple Support community have been rolling in, with many unsure what to do about the situation.

Currently, it is unknown whether or not this is a hardware or software issue. As MacRumors notes, should the cause be a hardware issue, Apple may implement a service program for free repairs should it impact enough customers. This was the case for the iPhone 14 Plus after a plethora of users experienced rear camera issues. Should the issue be software-related, Apple will likely address the problem with a software update.

With the Apple Watch Series 10 being the first Watch to include a speaker small enough to play music, there is a chance some users are simply unaware of the problem.

How to Fix Apple Watch Series 10 Quiet Speaker

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a clear fix for the issue as of now. Some users are reporting that using the Water Lock feature is clearing the speaker for them. Some users are also reporting that cleaning the speaker has solved the issue for them.

Apple recommends cleaning your device with a cloth that’s lint-free and nonabrasive. Use water to lightly dampen the cloth. For speaker ports, the company suggests running the device under light running warm water. Apple also recommends a soft brush for removing any debris from speaker ports. With some users reporting that this works for them, it’s possible that oils or other substances are blocking the speaker on the device. However, this is just conjecture on my part, given the information provided.

Given the news around this issue, it’s highly likely Apple is aware of the situation. However, you still have the option to speak with Apple Support should you choose.

We here at TMO will do our best to keep you up-to-date with the latest Apple Watch news.