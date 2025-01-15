Best Apple TV Movies of 2025: Blockbusters and Hidden Gems to Kickstart Your Year

No more endless scrolling, looking for the perfect movie to watch! Here’s my quick roundup of the best Apple TV+ movies that you don’t want to miss in 2025. From high-stakes action and thrilling drama to charming romance and animation, this list has got it all. So go ahead and enjoy a cozy night with these top recommendations.

Best Apple TV+ Movies to Watch in 2025

1. Wolfs (2024)

  • Genre: Action
  • Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt
A still from the Apple TV movie Wolfs
Image source: Apple

Rival fixers find themselves in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

2. Fly Me to the Moon (2024)

  • Genre: Comedy/Romance
  • Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum 
A still from the movie Fly me to the moon

This nostalgic romance set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic moon landing is perfect for date night.

3. Tetris (2023)

  • Genre: Biographical Drama
  • Starring: Taron Egerton
A still from the movie Tetris

Discover the gripping story behind the game that’s captivated millions of people over the years.

4. CODA (2021)

  • Genre: Coming-of-age Drama
  • Starring:  Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur
A still from CODA

A young girl navigates life as the only hearing member of a deaf family, torn between family obligations and her love for music.

5. The Gorge (2025)

  • Genre: Action Romance
  • Starring:  Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller
A still from 2025 Apple TV movie The Gorge

In this highly anticipated Apple TV movie coming in February 2025, two star-crossed lovers embark on a perilous adventure through a treacherous canyon.

6. Wolfwalkers (2022)

  • Genre: Animated Fantasy Adventure
  • Starring:  Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker
A still from Wolfwalkers

A young apprentice hunter befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

7. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

  • Genre: Crime Drama
  • Starring:  Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro
A still from Killers of the flower moon

Get enthralled with this chilling investigation into the murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma.

8. Come From Away (2021)

  • Genre: Musical
  • Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant
A still from Come From Away, one of the best Apple TV movies

Filmed live on Broadway, this remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on 9/11.

9. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand
A still from the tragedy of Macbeth, one of the best movies on Apple TV+

A stark, bold adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale of ambition and madness.

10. Flora and Son (2022)

  • Genre: Musical Drama
  • Starring: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
A still from Flora and Son

A single mother and her rebellious son find a new bond through the power of music.

11. Finch (2021)

  • Genre: Sci-Fi Drama
  • Starring: Tom Hanks
A still from the Apple TV movide Finch

In a post-apocalyptic world, a man builds a robot to protect his beloved dog as they embark on a journey to find a new home.

12. Fancy Dance (2023)

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Lily Gladstone
A still from Fancy Dance

A Native American woman kidnaps her niece from foster care to attend a powwow, confronting family ties and cultural identity.

13. Causeway (2022)

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
A still from Causeway

A soldier struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans after a traumatic brain injury.

14. Hala (2019)

  • Genre: Coming-of-age Drama
  • Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan
A still from Hala

A Muslim teenager grapples with her identity and family expectations while harboring a secret romance.

15. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022)

  • Genre: Animated Short
  • Starring Jude Coward Nicoll, Tom Hollander, Idris Elba
A still from The boy, the mole, the fox, and the horse

If you don’t have time for a full-length movie, check out this short film depicting the journey of four unlikely friends exploring life’s universal lessons, based on the popular book of the same name.

Apple TV+ is known for its high-quality original content. Don’t miss the upcoming Apple TV+ shows of 2025 that are sure to keep you entertained.

