Best Apple TV Movies of 2025: Blockbusters and Hidden Gems to Kickstart Your Year

No more endless scrolling, looking for the perfect movie to watch! Here’s my quick roundup of the best Apple TV+ movies that you don’t want to miss in 2025. From high-stakes action and thrilling drama to charming romance and animation, this list has got it all. So go ahead and enjoy a cozy night with these top recommendations.

Best Apple TV+ Movies to Watch in 2025

1. Wolfs (2024)

Genre : Action

: Action Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt

Image source: Apple

Rival fixers find themselves in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

2. Fly Me to the Moon (2024)

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum

This nostalgic romance set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic moon landing is perfect for date night.

3. Tetris (2023)

Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Starring: Taron Egerton

Discover the gripping story behind the game that’s captivated millions of people over the years.

4. CODA (2021)

Genre: Coming-of-age Drama

Coming-of-age Drama Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

A young girl navigates life as the only hearing member of a deaf family, torn between family obligations and her love for music.

5. The Gorge (2025)

Genre: Action Romance

Action Romance Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller

In this highly anticipated Apple TV movie coming in February 2025, two star-crossed lovers embark on a perilous adventure through a treacherous canyon.

6. Wolfwalkers (2022)

Genre: Animated Fantasy Adventure

Animated Fantasy Adventure Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker

A young apprentice hunter befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

7. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro

Get enthralled with this chilling investigation into the murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma.

8. Come From Away (2021)

Genre: Musical

Musical Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant

Filmed live on Broadway, this remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on 9/11.

9. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand

A stark, bold adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale of ambition and madness.

10. Flora and Son (2022)

Genre: Musical Drama

Musical Drama Starring: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

A single mother and her rebellious son find a new bond through the power of music.

11. Finch (2021)

Genre: Sci-Fi Drama

Sci-Fi Drama Starring: Tom Hanks

In a post-apocalyptic world, a man builds a robot to protect his beloved dog as they embark on a journey to find a new home.

12. Fancy Dance (2023)

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Lily Gladstone

A Native American woman kidnaps her niece from foster care to attend a powwow, confronting family ties and cultural identity.

13. Causeway (2022)

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry

A soldier struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans after a traumatic brain injury.

14. Hala (2019)

Genre: Coming-of-age Drama

Coming-of-age Drama Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan

A Muslim teenager grapples with her identity and family expectations while harboring a secret romance.

15. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022)

Genre: Animated Short

Animated Short Starring Jude Coward Nicoll, Tom Hollander, Idris Elba

If you don’t have time for a full-length movie, check out this short film depicting the journey of four unlikely friends exploring life’s universal lessons, based on the popular book of the same name.

