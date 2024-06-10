tvOS 18 Will Run on Apple TV HD and Newer Models

Apple just unveiled tvOS 18, and this major update could be the most feature-packed release yet, with confirmed AI enhancements through Apple Intelligence. While the spotlight may be on other Apple operating systems, tvOS 18 is shaping up to be a game-changer for Apple TV users too. You can look forward to a slew of new features.

List of Apple TV Models That Support tvOS 18

tvOS 18 is set to elevate the Apple TV experience with a range of new features. InSight enhances viewing by providing real-time information about actors and music, adding depth and context to your favorite shows and movies. The update also refines audio clarity with Enhance Dialogue, automatically displaying subtitles for easier comprehension.

The update is available on the following Apple TV models:

Apple TV 4K (3rd generation, 2022)

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation, 2021)

Apple TV 4K (1st generation, 2017)

Apple TV HD (2015)

How To Install tvOS 18 on Apple TV

Expect a stable version of tvOS 18 to align with the fall iPhone event, alongside the release of iOS 18. A public beta version may become available roughly a month after the initial WWDC announcement, while developers enrolled in the program can typically expect access to the beta within hours of the keynote. As with any beta software, users should be prepared for potential glitches and instability.