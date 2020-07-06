Apple Services Are Gearing up For The Next Phase

Sometimes with Apple, you just get a sense something is brewing. Often, it’s because there are active rumors and you can begin to form a picture of what is on the way. On other occasions, you just can feel a momentum shift. That is where I am at right now with the various services the company offers.

Apple Services 2.0

We’ve heard for a while that services are increasingly important to Apple. I’ve long assumed that, as part of this, there will be some kind of services bundle, or bundles. Recent moves by the company have really underlined all that for me. Apple TV+ has made new hires and promotions. The caliber of the staff being brought in and given new roles is telling, as is the purchase of big-name movies like Tom Hanks’s Greyhound. A teaser for forthcoming show Foundation was shown during the WWDC keynote. If that doesn’t underline how central the streaming service is to the company…

Furthermore, some developers have reportedly had their games dropped form Apple Arcade because they don’t encourage enough engagement. Instead of abandoning services that are not quite hitting the heights, Apple is seemingly increasing expertise and resources and employing a cutthroat approach to make it work. Meanwhile, Apple Music/Beats 1 has produced some wonderful content during the pandemic. Instead of sticking to business as usual, which would have been relatively easy to do, it behaved proactively, for instance by creating whole new collections of ‘At Home’ content.

Services are never going to overtake selling Macs, iPhones, and iPads in terms of how important they are to Apple. However, the company is now moving these products beyond being vanity projects and nice extras to an increasingly core part of its offering. It’s putting its money (and time) where its mouth is. As Apple’s services gear up for their next phase, this is only going to be to the benefit of users.