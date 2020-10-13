During Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event, Cupertino unveiled plenty of great products that excite us. There’s the HomePod Mini (I want a pair of these, by the way). We also learned about iPhone devices that have me trying to plan a way to hold the ginormous iPhone 12 Pro Max stylishly, even with my arthritic, deformed hands. Unfortunately, there were a couple Apple toys and announcements we thought we’d hear about, but didn’t.

There’s No New Apple TV, Yet

One of my favorite Apple toys has always been the Apple TV. A new version of the home entertainment accessory has been rumored for months, thanks to evidence in iOS code. Unfortunately, it’s simply not to be just yet. As a reminder, we noticed way back in the bad old days of iOS 13.4 a new Apple TV. The new device, codenamed “T1125,” hints at an internal prototype. Apple marks the current 4K version as “J105a”. The HD model is “J42d”. We’d heard Apple was integrating its A14 Bionic chip into the entertainment device, instead of the currently-used A10 Fusion. The more powerful chip would allow the Apple TV to give you a better gaming experience with Arcade titles, for example.

Furthermore, the move to an HDMI 2.1 port would improve the appearance of fast-moving content. We expected to see technology called Auto Low-Latency Mode. This would automatically adjust your television settings to make sure fast-moving content didn’t get slowed down. Lag, be gone! Variable Refresh Rates (VBR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) were going to provide the same gaming support offered by AMD’s FreeSync technology on higher-end monitors.

Find My Remote Isn’t Coming to Apple TV, Yet

The Siri Remote is notoriously small and easy to misplace. One of the upgrades predicted for the new edition of the remote was support for the Find My app, as Bloomberg predicted. This would mean that your Siri Remote would be easier to find if you lost it. It’s still a mystery how well you’ll see or hear your remote hiding in the couch cushions is still a mystery. It looks like we won’t find out anytime soon, since Apple is still holding out on us. This particular entry in the list of Apple toys really needs tobe updated sooner, rather than later.

No New Apple Toys for Your Ears, Either

For more than a year, we’ve been anticipating Cupertino’s release of new Apple toys for our ears. We thought we might get a look at the rumored AirPods Studio, but no. This accessory, an over-the-ear version of the AirPod lineup, would coexist with Cupertino’s Beats brand. The headphones, from what we’ve picked up from rumors and iOS 14 code snippets, will bring new features like head and neck protection, custom equalizer settings, and more. Unfortately, noted tech analyst Jon Prosser called it right on this one, and Apple hasn’t announced the product yet.

Nope, No AirTags

We’ve also been seeing rumblings about AirTags, devices like the Tile that allow you track items using your iPhone. These are suspected to come in leather cases, and were detected in iOS 13 code as well as a video by Apple itself. A recent rumor, though, reported that AirTags were delayed until March 2021. We don’t know if Apple will be that late releasing the trackers, but they weren’t announced during today’s event.

Cupertino Remains Mum on More Apple Silicon and One Details

We’ve known about Apple Silicon and the new Apple One service for quite some time. Unfortunately, what we learned during WWDC 2020 and the recent “Time Flies” event is the extent of what we know. Cupertino didn’t mention either one.