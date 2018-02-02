Will the Cellular Apple Watch Cause Cancer?

If left always on, I think there is a fair chance at some point people will determine that cellular Apple Watches cause cancer. Apple should investigate this possibility and do what it can to mitigate.
Airplane Mode is Your Friend
For a little perspective, don’t go running with your hair on fire to throw your Apple Watch into the trash. I own an Apple Watch. I even wear it every day. However, my Apple Watch is always in Airplane mode.
Why? Well, first, because then I can wear it for long periods of time without needing to recharge it—it lasts 3 days between charges in Airplane mode. Second, because I find most Apple Watch apps useless. But third, and most importantly, I believe it is inevitable that people will discover that wireless technology causes cancer.
The Math of: No it Doesn’t, Yes it Does
In fact, I believe that this is more a math problem than it is a debate of scientific studies. The bottom line is, the more exposed you are to RF radiation, the more likely you are to have a random DNA-bit flipped that spawns a mutation, i.e., cancerous growth.
Now there have been dozens of “yes, cellphones cause cancer”, “no, cellphones do not cause cancer” studies. To me, that sounds amazingly like what happened with the tobacco industry for decades. That includes one recent study by the US National Toxicology Program (NTP) that shows an increase in tumors in rats exposed to cellphone radiation (albeit at exposures which are at greater levels than most cell phone users experience).
However, I think that there is something people are not paying attention to. The Apple Watch 3 now sports a cellular transceiver strapped to your arm as much as 24 hours a day. Every day. This seems beyond NTP rat-like exposure, and perhaps even beyond the long exposures that caused many Connecticut cops to contract testicular and brain cancer from their radar guns.
With many radiation safety protocols, you reduce radiation injury by increasing distance, decreasing time exposed, and increasing shielding, whereas the Apple Watch seems to be doing the opposite.
In my totally non-expert, non-learned, non-medically-trained, non-scientific, monkey-at-best opinion, it is a near certainty and inevitability that such constant close contact and exposure will increase the odds of a radiation-induced-DNA-bit-flip and cause cancer. [Update: Even the CDC is noting that the “International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified RF radiation as a ‘possible human carcinogen.’”]
Minimize-RF
Personally, I would like to see Apple do something to mitigate against this possibility. Apple should implement a ‘minimize-RF-mode’ for the Apple Watch. It would work like Airplane mode and turn off all the RF transceivers on the watch. This would have the added benefit of saving a ton of battery life. And then, only when you turn your wrist to see the time, would it temporarily turn on the transceivers, get a burst download/upload of what was needed, and then turn off soon thereafter.
Such a mode would also block out a lot of interruptions, including emergency texts and notifications. Overall, blocking out a bit more noise, these days, for me at least, is more a feature than it is a bug.
I wonder if Apple has thought about this issue, and if the company has done any studies or experiments in this regard. If so, I wonder if Apple would share its findings on the issue. If not, I wonder if it should?
Of interest…
https://youtu.be/fzBt0PqVGsU
Seriously??? You had to start this meme? What…nothing else going on in the world today? Coming up on deadline with writers block? sheesh….
This is silly. The cellular radio in the Apple Watch 3 is only on when it is not in the presence of the paired iPhone or a known Wi-Fi network. In my case, that’s only about 4% of the time, on a good week, when I go for a run.
That doesn’t mean the cellular portion isn’t on. My phone is on WiFi most of the time, but the cellular portion is always communicating and establishing itself with towers. That’s why you have a separate control on an iPhone to disable just the cellular transceiver and leave WiFi and Bluetooth on.
Really if it’s on WiFi the cellular button is white and not green. Are you sure cellular is still connected even when in WiFi? How do you know that?
On the phone it definitely is. On the watch, I’m not sure as it plays a dance with your phone. If your phone isn’t around, it certainly will stay on as it needs to keep itself identified with cell towers.
Yes it’s best to minimize RF. I have a cellular series 3 watch and if my phone is with me I will put it in airplane mode. If it’s connected to Bluetooth I assume the RF is less. WiFi is probably better maybe. I only turn on Cellular on my watch when I put my phone in my pocket and it’s on airplane mode cause I don’t want the RF too close to me for my phone. This is very convenient. When I’m in the car I like to have it on Bluetooth so I can use it as a remote control and do other things. I do think it’s best to limit RF exposure and be conscious of it. Of course I will connect my watch when I need it like for dictation using bear note etc I think the cellular antenna is in the glass so at least it’s not right up against our skin. I assume that is better. When I’m in a movie theatre I put it on cellular and put my phone in airplane mode. That way I can get a call and I assume the RF from my watch would be less than if I put my cell phone in my pocket.
I think your article struck a nerve in some readers here but I think it’s good to let people know about moderation That’s the key. If we use our devices in moderation and try not to keep it close to our body for extended periods of time then I think it’s much safer. Did you see Jeff Gamet interview the boxer pants guy at CES. It’s boxers to protect guys who put cell phones in their pockets.
By the way I think people who put their cell phones in their pockets almost all day have more RF exposure than the watch I would think.
Anyone reading my reply don’t judge it’s only my opinion and personal preference of how I use my devices and my beliefs about RF exposure. I know many people think it’s not a thing and that is ok. We all are entitled to our beliefs.
There is no complete information from government well being controllers demonstrating an immediate connection between phone radiation UK Assignment Writer otherwise called radio recurrence radiation and medical issues in people.