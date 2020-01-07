AirPods Pro: What I Like About You!

Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves

Episode #361

Last week I told you how much I liked my 1st generation AirPods, and that after testing literally dozens of other headphones, earphones, and earbuds, I always looked forward to returning to my AirPods. And, I told you that I like Apple’s new AirPods Pro, which have both passive and active noise cancellation, even better before running out of space.

Why I Love AirPods Pro

So, here are the reasons I love my new AirPods Pro even more than I loved my original AirPods.

First and foremost, AirPods Pro sound distinctively better than the original, and sounding good is my first criteria for earphones—if they don’t sound good nothing else matters.

And, I believe AirPods Pro sound as good as or better than the other Bluetooth earbuds I’ve tried, and noticeably better than the 1st generation AirPods.

AirPods Pro combine several features to produce clear, clean sound.

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear An inward-facing microphone hears sound in your ear canal as you do, and then fine-tunes it on the fly A new low-distortion speaker driver provides clearer lows Soft silicone ear tips seal your ear to reduce ambient noise



It all adds up to a set of earbuds that sound great regardless of what’s playing. Podcasts are easier to understand; rock music sounds like rock ‘n’ roll; and jazz or classical music sound as good on AirPods Pro as any other in-ear headphone I’ve tried.

More to Love

In addition to sounding great, AirPods Pro’s silicone ear tips make them even more comfortable than the original AirPods. Plus, unlike many other earbuds, AirPods Pro’s silicone ear tips are a snap to attach and remove.

Furthermore, AirPods Pro’s active noise canceling is as good as any wireless earbuds I’ve tried. To my ear, almost all noise-canceling earphones and headphones sound muffled and weird with noise-canceling enabled. So, I used to only enable it in super-loud environments like airplanes, trains, and woodworking with power tools.

AirPods Pro adjust their noise-canceling 200 times per second, and although they sound slightly different when noise-canceling is enabled, they retain more musical detail than others I’ve tried.

Finally, AirPods Pro offer Transparency Mode, which lets you hear outside sound, works better and sounds more natural than other headphones with a similar feature. I disliked this feature in other headphones since it made music sound distant and weird; AirPods Pro Transparency Mode is better and sounds noticeably more natural than the others.

I have only two complaints…

First, AirPods Pro are relatively expensive at $249. That being said, having tested numerous less-expensive options, I’d still buy AirPods Pro again.

Second, while the silicone ear tips are easy to put on and take off, and super-comfortable, none of the three sizes is a perfect fit for my ears. While my 1st generation “Universal Fit” AirPods never, ever fell out of my ears or even felt unstable, I need to fiddle with my AirPods Pros regularly to keep them securely in place.

In the end, however, the good features far outweigh the bad and I recommend AirPods Pro without hesitation if you can afford ’em.

…and that’s all he wrote…

Apple AirPods with Charging Case. $159; Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. $199; Apple AirPods Pro. $249