Apple Notes May Be Better Than Ever(note)

Bob LeVitus

I try to keep my workflow as free of paper as possible for two reasons. First and most important is that you can’t search a paper document for a word or phrase; second is my concern with wasting resources, including paper and ink.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve used Evernote as my repository for all electronic data I want to be able to search for and recall at will on my Mac or iDevices. I used the basic free version for a few years until 5 or 6 years ago when I upgraded to Evernote Premium ($7.99/month or $69.99/year). Why? Because the free plan only includes 60MB of cloud storage per month (vs. 10GB for Premium), limits syncing to 2 devices (vs. unlimited devices for Premium) and doesn’t allow you to search the content of PDFs or Word documents (a Premium-only feature).

I’ve been playing with Apple Notes lately and think it’s finally matured enough to replace Evernote Premium in my workflow (and save me $70 a year).

Gathering Content

The Evernote feature I use most is a Safari extension called Web Clipper, which lets me capture the contents of any web page instantly.

Evernote's Web Clipper offers bells and whistles not available for Notes.

But Notes is available as a destination in the Share menu — the little rectangle with an arrow on top — so I can save (share) a page to Notes just as quickly.

Sharing to Notes offers fewer bells and whistles but I think I can live with it.

Evernote’s Web Clipper (even on the free plan) has bells and whistles not available for Notes in the Share menu. But I don’t think  I’ll miss the ability to save a web page as an article, simplified article, full page, bookmark, or screenshot, or adding tags or remarks to the page before I save it. And I can’t help thinking about that $70/year…

Since my main/only concern is getting the content out of Safari and into a repository stored locally and synced with my other devices, I think I can live without the bells (and probably without the whistles, too).

Evernote has other premium features, like the ability to turn a collection of notes into a presentation with one click and displaying related content from The Wall Street Journal, Inc. Magazine, and other providers when you search. But the more I use Notes in Catalina, the less compelled I feel to continue paying $8 a month for those features, which I rarely use.

Impressive New Features in Notes

I’m impressed with several new (in Catalina) features in Notes, including the ability to share a note or notes as “read-only,” which means only I can make changes while others can review and comment.

Another feature I find compelling is the ability to search for text in items I’ve scanned using Notes’ built-in document scanner (a.k.a. my iDevices).

I’m not ready to jettison Evernote Premium just yet; I recently renewed for another year, so I have 11 months to decide. In the meantime, I plan to export all 6,000+ of my notes from Evernote, import them all into Apple Notes, and start using Notes exclusively. If it works as expected, I’ll save myself $69.99 next January.

I’ll keep you posted.

Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew Orr
Andrew Orr

Hi Bob, nice article. I personally use Apple Notes to save most any data I can think of, besides files. You may be interested in this Article Clipper shortcut. This is what I use to clip articles to Apple Notes: https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/a7327acc38f348d5b90a3445b7a66fbb.

