Dr. Mac Weighs the Pros and Cons of Replacing Photoshop

I’m not a graphic arts professional in any way, shape, or form and I’ve never played one on TV. But, as a solopreneur, I’m often responsible for creating ads, flyers, business cards, signs, and myriad other collateral materials. I’m also responsible for editing the photos I shoot for books, articles, and online posts, as well as fixing photographic boo-boos and mishaps made by my friends and family.
I started using Photoshop over two decades ago and have used pretty much every version since then. I used to buy a copy and use that version for years before upgrading. That’s no longer possible, since Adobe moved to the subscription model for Photoshop and the rest of the former Creative Suite, which is now called Creative Cloud.
I Lease Photoshop (and Lightroom) for $9.99 a month
The result is that I now pay $9.99 a month (or $119.88 a year) for the latest versions of Photoshop and Lightroom plus 20GB of cloud storage. I don’t use Lightroom or the provided cloud storage but this bundle—the Photography plan—is the least-expensive way I can use the current version of Photoshop.
I’ve been OK with that for a couple of years, but it kind of rankles me that I’m paying for stuff I don’t need or want. And, to be frank, it rankles me even more that I have to keep paying for it, month in and month out.
Here’s my dilemma. I like Photoshop a lot and have become proficient at using it. In fact, I’ve used nothing else for image editing for as long as I can remember.
I Prefer Buying Over Leasing
That being said, I’ve begun a search for a reasonably-priced image editing app I can buy (not lease). Put another way, I’m looking for an app that can serve all of my image-editing needs, but without monthly payments.
My requirements are simple:
- It has to open and save Photoshop (.psd) files and keep all layers intact.
- It has to be as fast and easy to use (for me) as Photoshop.
- It has to cost $200 or less (preferably under $100)
I’ve narrowed it down to a handful of contenders: Pixelmator Pro, Acorn, GraphicConverter, and Photoshop Elements (which you can still buy for $69.99).
My biggest problem is that when I’m in a time crunch, I open Photoshop. If I’m facing a deadline (and I almost always am), I don’t have the luxury of opening one of the contenders and figuring out how to do something I can do quickly and easily in Photoshop.
I’ve promised myself I’m going to spend more time testing these apps in the coming weeks and months. So, I’ll let you know if and when I find one I consider good enough to end my decades-long relationship with Photoshop.
In the meantime, if you know of another suitable Photoshop replacement that fits my requirements (see above), I’d love to hear about it.
Pixelmator Pro ($59.99). Pixelmator Team.
Acorn. ($29.99). Flying Meat Software.
GraphicConverter ($39.99). Lemke Software.
Photoshop. (From $9.99 per month) and Photoshop Elements ($69.99). Adobe Systems.
Hello Bob,
You should add to the list Affinity Photo for $49.99 from Serif Labs
Marek,
You’re right. I totally missed Affinity Photo and it may well be the winner. I’m adding it to the list. Stay tuned.
I second that recommendation!
I would say Affinity is the winner (I have Pixelmator and Acorn, haven’t bought Pixelmator Pro yet due to the many problems they’ve had since introduction, and because Affinity), with an asterisk.
The asterisk is I don’t know how good the PSD compatibility is. I use it with Lightroom (the old-fashioned pay-once kind, not the customers-we-don’t-care-about-no-stinkin’-customers-pay-us-every-month-or-we-send-guido kind), and LR handles those Affinity-created PSD files without a hitch. But the last version of Photoshop I bought was CS6, and I haven’t even had it on my computer in years, so I’ve never actually opened one of PS’s PSD files in Affinity, or vice-versa.
And Affinity plays well with the Mac and iPad versions. It also has Apple Pencil support on the iPad Pro.
I get the DOUBLE whammy. There is NO REPLACING the Adobe CS suite – I’m sorry but for we Pros Photoshop is necessary – the ability to write deep Applescripts to save hours of manually placing crop marks (on a 40″ sheet with 80 2 sided biz cards lets say) and/or custom separation outputs and even the many tools that no other app has available; …and then Avid software – Media Composer and ProTools just can’t be beat for a lot of the same deep editing and output options….both are scrips now. Talking to Melrose Mac and such they are saying BUY AN OLD MAC NOW and BUY OLD RAM NOW because the price of RAM for the machines that can run pre-scrip software is RISING. I have fun with the Sierra Mac – but I make MONEY with the 1,1 Snow Leopard Mac containing about $3000 worth of great still fully useful applications that homey ain’t gonna abandon for a monthly vig. 🚴
Obviously, CudaBoy, you are one who needs Adobe.
You make a living from it.
and it pays for itself.
The problem I have of replacing Adobe Photoshop is that Photoshop is a platform for fantastic plugins that cannot be used on any other platform. Apple’s Aperture use to provide the alternative platform for plugins. But Apple stopped developing for it years ago – though I still use it every day. linked to Photoshop and its few plugins. I’ll stop once a Mac OS Update kills Aperture.
Affinity Photo tries to be compatible with Adobe Photoshop Plugins. But it is not compatible.
So for now, Photoshop is the platform.