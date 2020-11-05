Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves

Episode #406

The two iPhone 12 models that interest me most happen to be the two models that aren’t available yet. So, in this episode I’ll focus on the new or improved features I found most interesting or impressive, and the iPhone 12 models I’m considering.

5G (or not 5G): That is the Question

A good part of Apple’s event in October focused on 5G wireless support. While that sounds good to me, I’ll need to do some real-world testing before I’m prepared to share thoughts. My big fear is that many (if not most) of the places I hang out won’t have 5G until next year. I will let you know what I learn as soon as I learn it.

Meanwhile, on the Screen Scene…

Moving right along, since I wrote a column on protecting your iPhone screen only last month, I was fascinated by a new feature (in all four iPhone 12 models) called “Ceramic Shield front cover.” Apple says it goes beyond glass by “adding a new high-temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix and increases drop performance by 4x, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.”

I have no intention of drop-testing my new iPhone, but I’m sure there will be myriad YouTube videos to prove or disprove the durability claim. And I’m equally interested in its scratch-resistance.

Regardless of how good (or mediocre) Ceramic Shield is, I still intend to use a tempered glass screen protector on my iPhone 12, at least until I’m completely convinced that Ceramic Shield is as good as (or better than) tempered glass when it comes to avoiding scratches or costly breakage.

And Pixels for All

I was surprised and pleased that all four new models have Super Retina XDR OLED displays with at least 458 pixels per inch. In the past, only higher-priced iPhone models featured OLED displays, which look noticeably better and brighter, have blacker blacks, and use less power than the LCD screens found in lower-priced iPhones in the past.

What? No Earphones or Charger?

Finally, I have mixed feelings about Apple’s decision to omit wired (or wireless) earphones and a charging block from all iPhone 12 models. On the one hand, I don’t personally need another set of mediocre wired earphones or USB charging block. On the other hand, it never hurts to have spare headphones or charging blocks for friends and family. It’s not going to keep me from buying an iPhone 12, but I suspect others may find it an annoying omission.

My iPhone X is due for replacement this year, but I’m still unsure which iPhone 12 model will best suit me. I love the diminutive size and reasonable price of the iPhone 12 mini. On the other hand, I also love the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s superior cameras, exclusive LIDAR sensor, and biggest display ever (on an iPhone).

So, I’m going to postpone my decision until I’ve seen and touched them both.

Stay tuned.