Here are a few more gift possibilities for the geeky dads & grads you know and love:

Print a Photo Book (Again)

For more than a decade, some of my favorite gift suggestions were the printed books, calendars, and cards you could easily create using Apple’s iPhoto or Photos apps. Sadly, Apple quietly removed the feature from its Photos app several years ago. Fortunately, there is now an app that integrates with Photos on your Mac or iDevice to make it easier than ever before to print beautiful hard or soft-cover books, calendars, or greeting cards featuring your favorite photos.

The app is called Motif: Print Photo Memories, and it works seamlessly with Photos on your Mac or iDevice. Made by RR Donnelly, the company that printed Apple’s books, calendars, and cards for better than a decade, you can use its smart auto-select technology to choose the best photos for your project, or you can pick your shots manually. It’s easy to add them to your project and add text, captions, or titles if you so desire. We’ve created several gift books this year and last and have always been satisfied with the ease of making them and the quality of the books themselves.

One more thing: In honor of Father’s Day, Motif offers 20% off plus free shipping with code MOTIFDADS20.

How About a WiFi Photo Frame?

If printed products don’t do the trick for you, consider a higher-tech gift like the PhotoSpring WiFi photo frame I’ve been testing. It’s simple to set up, after which you can send the frame photos or videos from anywhere in the world (via email, mobile app, or website upload), which appear in the frame almost immediately.

With 16GB of storage, it’ll hold thousands of photos and videos, and with prices starting at around $100, it’s a gift that will never grow old (as long as you keep sending it new photos or videos).

Multi-Device Keyboard

Finally, if your dad or grad switches between a Mac and one or more iDevices, the iClever BK10 Bluetooth Keyboard is clever indeed, pairing with up to three devices and then letting you switch from one to another with a single keypress.

Although it’s an ultra-slim design, its scissor-switch keys have just the right amount of bounce. Two more features make this ultra-lightweight keyboard a winner. First, its rechargeable battery lasts a long time—a 2-hour charge powers it for up to 90 hours of continuous use. And second, it’s bargain-priced at just $29.99. I’ve paid much more for keyboards I’ve liked less.