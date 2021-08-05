I’ve got a couple of things for you this week. The first is something new (for me): A word to the wise about the latest Apple Security updates, and the second is a follow-up on typing faster and ergonomic keyboards.

Install Apple Security Updates ASAP

I’ll start with the most recent security updates. As you’ve no doubt noticed, Apple periodically updates its operating systems to patch security holes. I can’t remember the last time I mentioned one of these minor updates in a column, so I think it’s about time.

I’m not talking about major OS upgrades, like macOS Big Sur (v11) to macOS Monterey (v12) or iOS/iPadOS v14 to v15 later this year. I am talking about the plethora of security updates Apple introduces between those major upgrades.

According to Apple, “keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product’s security.” When it comes to security updates, I agree (and strongly).

I mention it today because the most recent batch of security updates for macOS (11.5.1), iOS (14.5.1), and iPadOS (14.5.1) come with stronger words than usual: “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

In other words, while many security updates fix a vulnerability before being found in the wild, this latest batch fixes an exploit that is likely to have already compromised some Macs, iPhones, or iPads.

I urge you to make sure your devices are running their respective operating systems’ latest and most secure release. You can find additional information on security updates as well as links to the latest releases at https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222 or tinyurl.com/5fyk8269.

While I still think it’s prudent to wait for a bug fix release (or two) before installing a major operating system upgrade, I recommend you install Apple security updates without hesitation.

Looking for the Perfect Ergonomic Keyboard

Moving right along, a couple of weeks ago, I told you that you could speed up everything you do on your Mac by typing faster. And that I type faster on my beloved Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000—my keyboard of choice for more than a decade—than on any Apple keyboard.

It turns out that particular model has been discontinued. And, its price (if you can even find one), has skyrocketed.

The similarly named Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard appears to be the successor, so I ordered one.

While the new model (Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard) looks and feels a lot like the old one (Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000), they are not the same.

The new model has a slightly different key layout and some smaller keys. But, I could live with that except for the new and annoying keys that do nothing on a Mac but type empty boxes.

I can’t recommend this model, but I have yet to find an ergonomic keyboard I like half as much as the discontinued model.

I’ll let you know if I do. Until then, the point I was trying to make is that any third-party keyboard that has longer key travel and mechanical key switches—regardless of whether it’s ergonomic—is likely to improve your typing speed.

Please let me know if you know of a comfortable keyboard that feels awesome while improving your typing speed. Thanks in advance.