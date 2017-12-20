So…Which iPhone Should I Get? (Part I)

Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves

Episode #258

I can’t recall Apple ever offering more iPhone models than today. The current lineup consists of eight different iPhone models, sporting screens in four sizes, with 32, 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. It can be difficult to compare them, so, I made a little matrix for you. It includes all current models, their screen sizes, pixel densities, storage capacities, and prices:

Dr. Mac’s Handy Table of Apple iPhone Models (Late 2017) 4-inch screen

326 pixels per inch 4.7-inch screen

326 pixels per inch 5.5-inch screen

401 pixels per inch 5.8-inch screen

458 pixels per inch iPhone SE

32 or 128GB

From $349 iPhone 6s

32 or 128GB

From $449 iPhone 6s Plus 32 or 128GB

From $549 iPhone X

64GB or 256GB

From $999 iPhone 7 32GB or 128GB From $549 iPhone 7 Plus 32 or 128GB

From $669 iPhone 8 64GB or 256GB From $699 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB or 256GB From $799

And, here’s another matrix for comparing sizes and weights:

Ready: Compare Prices

With prices from $349 to over $1,000, the first thing you’ll want to do is decide how much you can afford to spend. Before you commit, check with both Apple and your wireless carrier for promotional offers or deals. Apple and most wireless operators also offer payment plans and lease options if you’d rather pay monthly than all at once.

Now that you know which model(s) are in your price range, the next thing to consider is size—both screen size and overall size. The best way to do this is to visit your local Apple or wireless carrier store, where you can see how they feel in your hand and how they fit in your pockets.

Set: Compare Screens

Next, compare the different screen sizes and pixel densities side-by-side. Is it easy to read web pages, email messages, and so on? Can you see enough of the page? Are the icons easy to discern? Yes, there are settings you can tinker with to make text (or everything on the screen) bigger or smaller, but comparing the same page or message side-by-side will give you some indication which screen is easier on your eyes.

Go: Compare Cameras

The other thing you’ll want to consider is the camera. The Plus models capture better pictures and videos than any non-Plus models. The iPhone X takes even better pictures and videos than the 8 Plus or any other iPhone ever.

Don’t get me wrong—the cameras on the SE and non-Plus models aren’t bad, they’re just not as good. The more the quality of your photos matters to you, the more you’ll want either the latest Plus model (the 8 Plus) or an iPhone X.

For the past few weeks, I’ve been testing three of the latest models—an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X—and I know without question which one is right for me. Sadly, I’m out of space, so tune in next week for mini-reviews and the thrilling conclusion.