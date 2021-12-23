One of the benefits of being a tech columnist is that I receive countless iPhone cases to play with each year. The truth is, iPhone cases are more alike than different, and most offer adequate protection against drops and scratches. Here are a handful of cases I found impressive this year:

The Dancing Queen Rocks

I wish I had the intestinal fortitude to rock the Dancing Queen, a crossbody wallet and case for most iPhone models ($29.99 at www.smartish.com). With space for up to five credit or ID cards plus cash, an adjustable crossbody strap with lip gloss loops, and a removable wrist strap, Dancing Queen can carry just about everything you might need for a night on the town.

The Protector (from Pelican Products)

Today, the case on my iPhone is the Protector with MagSafe from Pelican Products ($49.99 at pelicanphonecases.com), which I believe offers the most protection of any case I’ve tried. A rigid outer shell and shock-absorbing rubber inner lining provide military-spec protection against drops of up to 18 feet! While I’m not ready to drop my iPhone 18 feet to test that claim, I have accidentally dropped it more than once from waist height with no damage to my iPhone or case.

The MAG-LOCK Battery

In a similar vein, as I mentioned last October, I rarely leave home without an external battery, just in case. And while I’ve collected quite a few of them over the years, my current favorite is the MAG-LOCK charger by MyCharge, which offers several advantages over other batteries.

First, it uses Apple’s MagSafe technology to affix itself to your iPhone 12 or newer. It works nicely with or without a case, and I appreciate that it emits a gentle tone to alert me that it’s made a connection and is charging my iPhone wirelessly. Available in five colors and three sizes (starting at $49.99 at mycharge.com with 30% off until December 24), the MAG-LOCK has quickly become my go-to battery-to-go.

Tempered Glass is Great Stuff

Most cases are compatible with tempered glass screen protectors, and I use them on my iPhone most of the time. I believe they’ve prevented more than one disaster over the years and helped keep my iPhone screens pristine and free from scratches. Now that my iPhone has three protruding lenses on its backside, I also like to install a tempered glass lens protector. Fortunately, Hatoshi offers three tempered glass screen protectors and three tempered glass lens protectors for just $7.99 at Amazon. Even if you don’t care to use an iPhone case, consider protecting your device with tempered glass, which is both inexpensive and invisible.

AirTag Your Passport

Finally, if you travel internationally, check out the AirTag Wallet Passport Travel Package ($28.99 at findmypassport.com), which includes a leather passport holder with a pocket for an AirTag, and a protective AirTag holder you can affix to your luggage.

Have a safe, sane, and happy holiday!