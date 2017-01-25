Just in Cases: iPhone Protection 2017

When I got my iPhone 7 Plus last year, its jet-black finish—reminiscent of the black lacquer used on fine pianos—was so stunning that I used it without a case for a few weeks despite Apple’s clear warning of what might happen:

The high-gloss finish of the jet-black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process. Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone.

And, just as Apple predicted, I began to see small scratches and even a tiny chip after a few weeks of carrying it around without a case.

I guess this is what micro-abrasions look like up close...

While some might consider those micro-abrasions “patina,” I consider them an eyesore. So, ever since then I’ve been testing more than a dozen iPhone cases.Here are three of my faves:

Folio Wallet Case (Silk Innovation)

Most combination wallet/iPhone cases don’t have enough room for all the stuff I need—5 credit/store/insurance cards, my driver’s license, plus a couple of business cards and some currency. Silk Innovation’s Folio Wallet not only has enough space for all my stuff, its cover folds into an ingenious landscape-mode stand.

Silk Innovation's Folio Wallet is reasonably priced and has plenty of room for stuff.

While it’s not made of real leather, its fake leather is nicer than most fake leather and you just can’t beat its price—under $15 including a tempered glass screen protector!

Contact Case (BodyGuardz)

The Contact Case by BodyGuardz has a rigid transparent back to better display your iPhone’s native beauty and soft TPU bumpers injected with Unequal® impact gel (made with Kevlar®)—the same stuff professional athletes use for impact protection.

Bodyguardz Contact case uses Unequal® impact gel and Kevlar® to protect your iPhone.

It doesn’t add a lot of bulk, is easy to put on and remove, and provides better impact protection than many other slim cases.

Leather Case (Apple)

Finally, Apple’s Leather iPhone case ($49) is a beautiful, premium case available in seven luscious colors (Saddle Brown is my favorite). It not only protects your iPhone, it also acquires a lovely patina, like a fine leather bag, belt, or jacket.

Apple's Leather case is understated, elegant, and ever so stylish.

And the embossed Apple logo on its back is a subtle reminder to others that you’re using the best mobile phone around.

One More Thing

My favorite case until last weekend was the Glass by SwitchEasy ($39.99), which is made specifically for the jet-black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and is the only case I know of designed with a 1mm gap between your iPhone and the tempered glass back panel. I liked how less than 13 percent of your iPhone’s surface area touches the case, which should reduce or eliminate those pesky scratches.

Switcheasy's Glass case has a tempered glass back panel that shows off your jet black iPhone's beautiful finish.

I can no longer recommend this case. Last weekend a sudden stop in my car sent it flying out of the cup holder and (I think) into one of the metal seat rails on the floor, resulting in this:

I loved this case until this happened... :-(

I suspect the damage is covered under warranty, and the iPhone wasn’t damaged by the incident (at least not as far as I can tell). Still, I can’t recommend this case for obvious reasons. I mean, would you really want to use a case that’s more fragile than the iPhone it’s protecting?

I thought not.

and that’s all he wrote…

