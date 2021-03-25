Last week I told you some things I love about the latest and greatest Apple Watches. But the new features I described last week barely scratch the surface of why I love Apple Watches so much. So, here are a few more reasons I don’t think I’ll ever wear a “dumb” watch again:

Notifications and Complications

Apple Watch notifications: Receiving notifications on an Apple Watch is more discrete than whipping out an iDevice or laptop.

Complications: Most watch faces include one or more optional “complications,” which are little widgets on the face that display useful information. Most of the faces I use have multiple complications, such as today’s date, the number of steps walked today, outside temperature, and today’s calendar events. Other practical complications include a stopwatch, a timer, reminders, and more.

Faces & Apps

Customizable watch faces: The ability to choose different watch faces means I always have an appropriate watch for any (and every) occasion. I use the Activity Digital face most of the time. However, I switch to the Mickey Mouse face when I’m around kids (or childlike adults), to the Simple watch face on dressy occasions, or the animated Vapor or Liquid Metal faces to impress Luddites.

Apps: The Apple Watch supports apps from Apple (such as Calendar, Compass, Music, News, etc.) and third parties (Dark Sky, 1Password, Pedometer ++, Sleep Cycle, and many more). They’re not as fully featured as their iOS/macOS counterparts, but they provide convenient access to key features right from your wrist.

And Much More, Including…

Siri: The Apple Watch has Siri inside, so you can ask almost anything you might ask Siri on your iDevice or Mac. With the “Raise to Speak” option enabled, I just raise my wrist toward my lips and start talking.

Here are a few of my favorites:

Remind me to do something (call mom, take out the trash, clean up the yard, etc.) when I get home. Remind me to do something at a specific time and date. Set a timer for X minutes (which has saved me from burning dinner countless times). Read my text messages. Start tracking an outdoor walk.



Quick Replies: Although Apple Watch doesn’t offer a keyboard, you can respond to messages and emails by choosing a canned response; or by dictating, recording, or scribbling (with your finger) a reply. Other options include sending an emoji, animoji, Tapback icon, or sticker.

Finally, I love being able to…

Make or Answer Phone Calls: Although the audio quality isn’t as good as AirPods or AirPods Pro, it will do in a pinch and it’s super-convenient when my iPhone isn’t close at hand.

So that’s why I wear an Apple Watch every day while my other watches collect dust.

More Info

Apple Watch Series 6 from $399; Apple Watch SE from $279; Apple Watch Series 3 from $199. Apple, Inc.