Can Photoshop Be Replaced: The Thrilling Conclusion

Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves

Episode #294

In a February Rants & Raves column I explained my dilemma with Photoshop’s subscription pricing:

I like Photoshop a lot and have become proficient. I’ve used nothing else for my image editing needs for as long as I can remember. That being said, I’ve begun a search for a reasonably-priced image editing app I can buy (not lease). Put another way, I’m looking for an app that can serve all of my image-editing needs, but without monthly payments.

After months testing five contenders — Affinity Photo, Acorn, GraphicConverter, Photoshop Elements, and Pixelmator Pro— I’ve made the decision to terminate my Photoshop subscription, and save $119.88 a year.

The competition was tough. I could probably replace Photoshop with any of the five contenders and be relatively happy. But, after trying them all, I’ve decided the app that best suits my needs is Affinity Photo.

It Was Close…

For a while, I was favoring Pixelmator Pro, which is an awesome graphics app that has all the features I need, a slick user interface, a great online community, and plenty of tutorials.

Then I tried Affinity Photo, which has all that and more.

To reiterate, I’m not a graphic artist in any way, shape, or form. But I am a solopreneur, which means I’m responsible for ads, flyers, business cards, signs, and typesetting, and everything else. I’m also responsible for editing my photos and screenshots for books, articles, and online posts.

Which is to say I don’t need a lot of fancy features. My work consists mostly of improving images, adding text, cropping and recomposing, and combining multiple images with text. Affinity Photo makes those tasks fast and easy.

While Affinity Photo’s user interface differs from Photoshop in many ways and took some getting used to, I’m finding it even better-suited to the handful of things I do again and again.

Affinity Photo’s Inpainting Tool Rocks

One thing I do a lot is remove unwanted objects from photos. Whether it’s a zit on a face or a telephone pole sticking out of a car’s roof, I spend a good deal of time trying to make things in my photos disappear without a trace. All of the contenders include tools for this, but I think Affinity Photo’s Inpainting tool does the best job in the least time. With the other contenders, I had to spend much more time cleaning up after I removed an object. With Affinity Photo’s Inpainting tool, I just paint over that thing and it disappears like magic.

I also like its non-destructive filters and effects, and layer management.

I’ve only scratched the surface of this powerful graphics program but am learning more every day from the more than 200 video tutorials online and the excellent built-in help.

If you’re looking for a powerful graphics program, download the free trial and see why Affinity Photo is an Apple Mac App of the Year winner, an App Store Editor’s Choice, and my new personal favorite image editor.

Affinity Photo. $49.99. Serif Labs.