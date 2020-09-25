Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves

Episode #400

Some people call me “cheap” because I like to comparison shop and get the most for my money. I prefer to think of myself as a “value shopper,” seeking the highest quality product at the lowest price from a vendor I trust. So, here are some of my tricks for getting the most out of every tech dollar:

Deals on Apple products. Really.

I’m sure you’ve noticed that Apple products are rarely discounted. The price is about the same regardless of where you buy them. That’s why whenever I need any Apple product, the first place I shop is the Apple Refurbished and Clearance page.

Apple refurbished products are “like new,” with the same 1-year limited warranty as new devices. Refurbished iOS devices include a new battery and outer shell, while all devices include all appropriate accessories, cables, and operating systems. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare and include free shipping (and returns).

If you don’t see a refurbished device with the exact specifications you’re looking for, try again later (or tomorrow) as inventory is updated throughout the day. I wanted an Apple TV 4K last month, but no refurbished ones were available. So, I used the Refurb Tracker website to set a free alert. A few days later an email notified me that the product was available in the refurbished store and I saved $20.

I can’t remember the last time I bought a brand-new Mac or iDevice; we’ve been saved up to 30% by choosing Apple Certified Refurbished products for a decade or more.

Don’t pay more for “Mac” formatted drives

Moving right along, when you shop for external storage for your Mac, don’t buy a drive that is formatted for macOS if an unformatted (or PC-formatted) disk costs less. Disk Utility, included with macOS since time immemorial, formats almost any hard or solid-state disk in minutes.

Cables, switches, adapters, and more for less

For third-party hardware, I almost always visit Monoprice.com first. Monoprice specializes in creating high-quality products such as cables, networking gear (hubs, switches, adapters, splitters, etc.), computer monitors, audio gear, and more. Because they make most of what they sell in-house, their prices are often much lower than name brands for comparable performance. For example, BestBuy sells its Rocketfish 4-foot 4K UltraHD HDMI cable for $29.99; a Monoprice cable with the same specifications is $6.79 (with quantity discounts available).

They’re knock-offs but the price is right

Finally, while I love my Apple Watch, I don’t love paying $49 (or more) for genuine Apple Watch watchbands, so I buy all my watchbands at Amazon.com. For example, Apple’s Milanese Loop and Leather Loop watchbands are $99 each; I opted for knock offs of both from Amazon.com for around $10 each.

While the Apple offerings are no doubt higher quality, I’ve had no issues (and many compliments) on both. Plus, I saved $180, so I can afford a few more watchbands.