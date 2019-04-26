Why I Love T-Mobile

Bob LeVitus

After decades with AT&T Wireless, we switched to T-Mobile a couple of years ago. I’ve never loved a wireless provider in my life, but I love T-Mobile.

Our main reasons for the switch included:

  • Lower priced plans with fewer caveats.
  • Excellent incentives including:
      • They paid off our AT&T contract.
      • The gave us a gift card worth several hundred dollars.
      • We get free Netflix for all family plan members.
      • I got a free share of T-Mobile stock for switching.

After switching, we not only save around $50 a month, but we’ve found myriad unforeseen benefits.

When was the last time your wireless carrier gave you ANYTHING?

For example, T-Mobile includes “T-Mobile Tuesdays” with my plan. I open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on my iPhone every week and enjoy bonuses including a free medium latte at Dunkin Donuts; a free taco at Taco Bell; $5 off a $10 purchase on eBay; and my very favorite, a 10¢ discount per gallon on Shell gas.

All free. All just because I’m a T-Mobile customer.

I feel obliged to mention that in my decades as an AT&T subscriber I never received a single perk or freebie.

But wait, there’s more. Every so often T-Mobile Tuesdays offer a physical item such as a knit hat or umbrella on a first-come, first-served basis in their stores. I expected to show up at a T-Mobile store and find out the hats or umbrellas were all gone, but so far that has never happened. And now, my wife and I have nifty black and pink knit caps and useful umbrellas, all courtesy of our wireless carrier.

Here’s another reason to love T-Mobile

Here’s another reason I love T-Mobile. When I went in the store to pick up my umbrella, the salesperson informed me that I qualified for a new 8-inch Android tablet at no charge. I figured there had to be a catch, but there wasn’t. As long as I remain a T-Mobile customer for the next 24 months, the tablet is free. I paid only around $13 for sales tax and pay $10 a month for 2GB of data.

I’ve always wanted to play with an Android tablet, but I’ve always been too cheap to buy one. Which is why I found this deal so attractive.

I had been hearing good things about T-Mobile from others who had switched, with many saying T-Mobile is easier and more pleasant to deal with than its bigger competitors (I’m looking at you, AT&T and Verizon). And, in my experience, that has been true in every case. I can’t recall a visit to a T-Mobile store that wasn’t a pleasure, with the staff being helpful and honest in every interaction—a new and unique experience to me.

The only drawback…

I’ve only found one drawback—my son moved to a small town in northern Montana and there’s no T-Mobile coverage at his new house. He had no choice but to switch to Verizon, although he prefers T-Mobile.

One last thing: I sold that share of T-Mobile stock the day I received it, netting around $40. My bad—T-Mobile shares were trading at around $75 last week.

