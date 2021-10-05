A long time ago, in (what feels like) a galaxy far, far away…I was writing and podcasting at The Unofficial Apple Weblog. Ten years ago when Steve Jobs passed away, I was working on a project with a couple of TUAW editors in Florida, staying at a hotel on Disney property. I was staffing a genius bar of sorts for the rollout of iPads as mobile computing to an organization. While we were there we got both the iPhone 4S event, and news of Steve Jobs’ passing.

Breaking The News That Day Steve Jobs Had Died

I assembled the thoughts of some other TUAW staffers for the site. Mike Rose wrote TUAW’s Eulogy as a bonus link. (Note: These are Engadget links because TUAW content got folded into Engadget after one of the corporate mergers/purchases of AOL.)

One of the things I vividly remember about that moment is being in a room full of people at a presentation which was basically the end of this event. It was the home stretch, then everyone was off to a fun evening. We were standing in the back of the room, and Dave Caolo and I both got phone calls at the same time. We stepped out of the room to take them, and both got the news at the same time. We looked at each other and knew we were both hearing the same thing. We ended our calls quickly, and Dave said he didn’t have IRC on his phone. I did, and handed him my iPhone 3G so he could coordinate coverage with the rest of the staff. I went back inside to see the end of the event, attendees upbeat and excited about the evening ahead. Mike Rose asked me what happened, and I broke the news to him. It was surreal to be in a large room full of cheerful excited people and feeling very sad.

In particular, I remember handing Dave my phone and thinking about how he needed my phone to help report the death of the man who brought my phone to life.