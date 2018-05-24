About that Time Alexa Recorded a Background Conversation and Sent it to a Friend

Bryan Chaffin

| Editorial

Alexa’s been getting a bit presumptuous*, it seems, having recorded a conversation taking place in the background, bundling it up nicely, and packing it off to a friend of her owner. It’s the kind of story that may not see likely, but Amazon has acknowledged it and offered both an explanation and a promise to make it less likely** to happen again.

Alexa Calling uses your Echo or Alexa app for voice calls

Amazon Echo Dot

Wait, She’s Listening?

The story came courtesy of Seattle TV station Kiro 7, who reported that a conversation about hardwood floors was recorded and sent to someone in their address book.

“My husband and I would joke and say I’d bet these devices are listening to what we’re saying,” said the woman, named Danielle, who apparently didn’t understand that buying a corporate wiretap would involve that device doing what it says it’s going to do.

But it’s cool, bro because Amazon figured it out, telling Re/code:

Echo woke up due to a word in background conversation sounding like ‘Alexa.’ Then, the subsequent conversation was heard as a ‘send message’ request. At which point, Alexa said out loud ‘To whom?’ At which point, the background conversation was interpreted as a name in the customers contact list. Alexa then asked out loud, ‘[contact name], right?’ Alexa then interpreted background conversation as ‘right.’ As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely.”

That’s totally lolfunny, right***? And while I believe that story (Amazon has the logs to pore over), both it happening and the company’s fervent commitment to maybe making it happen less often does not make me a bigger fan of surveillance capitalism****.

*Well not exactly presumptuous, because that would require some smarts.

**That’s less likely, not unlikely or, shall we say, “won’t happen.” Bless their hearts for the honesty.

***No, it’s not.

****You get what you pay for.

