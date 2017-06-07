Amazon Thinks Alexa Should Be Able to Talk to Siri and HomePod

In Amazon’s perfect world, Alexa would be able to talk to Siri, and that this would be good for customers. It would certainly be good for Amazon, as it would allow the company to continue to take the quick and dirty road of relying on teaching Alexa owners “skills” that Alexa understands.

“You should be able to tell Alexa, “Ask Siri X,’” David Limp, senior vice president of devices at Amazon, told journalists in New York, according to USA Today. “If Apple or Google want to come calling, my phone number is out there, they can call…I don’t know if I can envision it but I hope that will happen on behalf of customers.”

The comments come in the wake of Apple’s announcement of HomePod. While Apple is emphasizing HomePod as the company’s attempt to “reinvent home music,” the device is also packed with a smartphone-class Apple A8 processor. Apple quietly called it a “home assistant” that can control HomeKit devices and serve as a conduit for Siri.

That makes it a competitor with Amazon’s Alexa, and not just Sonos. Amazon’s David Limp thinks Apple’s “premium” pricing of HomePod at $349 makes it “a little different philosophically” from Alexa.

Which is true. He noted that if you’re buying Amazon Echo Dots in three packs, you could put eight of them in your home for the same price you’ll shell out for one HomePod. The lack of an inexpensive satellite device like Dot makes it harder for Apple to compete with Amazon for control of your whole smartphone.

And in that light, he may well have a good argument that it would be better for customers if Alexa could talk to Siri.

There’s more in the full story at USA Today about Amazon’s Alexa efforts.