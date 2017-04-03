Apple Answers Laptop Complaints with iPad Spots

Apple published two new commercials in its iPad Pro series addressing laptop complaints. In case that reads too smoothly and it didn’t smack you upside the head, as we said when I was a wee lad, Apple is answering complaints about laptops with the iPad Pro. Not with MacBook Pro. Or MacBook. Or the legacy MacBooK Air that is still being sold. No, Apple is answering laptop complaints with an iPad Pro promotion.

Here’s the first one:

iPad Pro Spots

The new spots are part of Apple’s longer iPad Pro series, where Apple answers personified real tweets from real people. In past coverage, I’ve mentioned that I think It’s interesting that Apple is responding to real social media in its marketing, but that many of the commercials leave me feeling pretty meh.

Note that the target demo is likely younger than yours truly.

In earlier spots in the campaign, Apple has positioned iPad Pro as a device that can solve a lot of problems for people. Many of the scenarios Apple has addressed have been traditionally laptop-centric, but the new spots directly address complaints specifically about laptops.

It weighs too much and battery life sucks.

These are both themes MacBook and MacBook Pro are best suited to address. MacBook weighs nothing, and battery life on both Apple laptops are excellent.

Here’s the second spot:

iPad Pro Still Can’t Replace a Laptop for Most Productivity Tasks

But no. Apple is positioning iPad Pro as a laptop replacement for getting work done. I’m a huge iPad fan. I use my own iPad Pro (9.7-inch) for hours every day. I’ve argued there are places—like editing fiction—where iPad Pro enhances my workflow as an aspiring author.

But in my opinion, it’s not a laptop replacement for most productivity tasks. Or if it is a replacement for some people, it’s not better at doing the job than a MacBook or MacBook Pro. Your mileage may vary on that.

One reason these spots got my goat is that I want Apple to get off its corporate butt and release new Macs. I want iPad to be successful, too, but the day after Mac Pro turns 1,200 days old, these spots rubbed me the wrong way.