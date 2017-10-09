Apple CEO Tim Cook Barnstorms France, Tweets from Normandy War Cemetery

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted photos from his barnstorming tour of France on Monday, including a somber photo at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. The series of tweets also included visits to an Apple supplier (Eldim) and two French app developers (CoachGuitar and MyLittleParis).

Normandy, Where the U.S. Got Serious about Crushing the Nazis

In my mind, there is little doubt that Tim Cook’s recent spate of publicity photos in Iowa, Austin—and now France—are part of a coordinated effort to raise his profile. By which I mean he’s thinking about a run for political office. The inclusion of this photo from Normandy adds a little juice to that notion.

For fun (maybe), check out some of the replies to his tweet where people ask him to run for President.

At Normandy, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. “Think not only upon their passing. Remember the glory of their spirit.” pic.twitter.com/Unq6NXoe5y — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 9, 2017



Apple Operations in France

That said, Mr. Cook could simply be mindful of the reality he is the CEO of the world’s most valuable company. I’ve pointed out repeatedly that this means politics and Apple will increasingly intersect, and visits to local politicians and Apple’s own global operations whenever he’s traveling are good PR, period.

Take the next three tweets, which are windows into Apple’s partnerships and developers. 10 points to Ravenclaw (because that’s Mr. Cook’s house, for sure) for the French. Another 10 points if Siri helped him with the translation.

Thanks to my friends at Eldim, a team of talented engineers and craftspeople helping make iPhone possible. Bravo pour votre travail! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/hEpxD3iBGf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 9, 2017

Très impressionné par l’expérience @CoachGuitar. Congratulations on 6M downloads! We can’t wait to see what you do next. pic.twitter.com/O7RIjusuzh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 9, 2017