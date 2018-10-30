This Apple Intern is the New James Damore

Someone claiming to be an Apple intern has posted on open letter on Github. Avi Agarwhal says he has become “increasingly disenchanted” during the six months he/she has worked at the company.

The letter was posted on or around October 24 but has since been removed. What I’m linking to is the archived version from archive.org.

[AirPods and the Future of Audio AR]

Open Letter

I’ll let you read the entire letter yourself, but I want to share certain things from it and my opinion on this.

Just like every other company I’ve worked at, I hoped that at Apple I would be able to bring my whole self to work, be able to freely express my point of view on issues and hope to be heard as respectfully as I hear others. […] I went through these [microaggression] trainings with an open mind and afterwards I wanted to express to my coworkers how I found them to be silly and mostly just classes on common sense. […] In order to actually overcome my bias, I began noting down when a colleague demonstrated lack of knowledge on basic CS topics and especially when they made no effort to learn the topic. […] While I won’t post the raw statistics here because they are actually fairly disheartening, I would summarize it as follows. There is a significant correlation between whether a person was in an under-represented group and their lack of knowledge.

Translation: “My coworkers don’t like my “respectful and harmless” attitude, so I covertly made a spreadsheet of every time someone else was wrong. I asked them unrelated questions about computer science because they didn’t like my opinion on interpersonal communication.”

Although he refuses to show his work, and yes I’m assuming this is a white male because of course it is, his “statistics” imply that his minority coworkers are worse at their job. The intern goes on to mention James Damore and other “like-minded conservatives.” Translation: Probably a**holes.

On Reddit, where I originally found this, user u/ExtremaeVindictae says they are also an intern and works with Avi. The comment says:

Throwaway account since I wish to remain anonymous. I’m also an Apple intern at the who’s interacted with Avi numerous times. While my opinion of him certainly can’t be objective since I am disgusted by his sense of humor and what he finds appropriate to talk about, I’m not surprised he would have this sort of opinion. From what I heard today he really didn’t intend for there to be this much backlash to the situation.

The intern doesn’t specifically say he is conservative but I think it’s safe to assume he is, because of the reference to James Damore. I mention that specifically because I don’t think your political affiliation matters when it comes to treating fellow human beings decently.

I reached out to Apple for a comment but received none. If they do reach out to me I’ll update this article.

[Apple Intros USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack, USB-C SD Card Reader Adapters]