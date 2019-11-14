Apple Removes 15-inch MacBook Pro for Sale

When Apple introduced the 16-inch MacBook Pro on Wednesday, the company pulled its 15-inch predecessor from the market. I’m adding this to my growing pile of evidence that Apple cares about the Mac again, as the 15-inch MacBook Pro was introduced just a few months ago.

Apple announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro via press release, and immediately made it available for sale. It, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro also announced earlier this year, are both available for order now. As of this writing, you can get delivery of the 16-inch device as early as November 18th (4 days from now).

But, as noted by iMore, Apple pulled the 15-inch model from its online store at the same time. It wouldn’t have been unreasonable for Apple to keep the 15th-inch unit available, perhaps at a slightly reduced price.

This kind of rapid turnaround for the Mac product line is very encouraging. That Apple bothered to goose the 15-inch device just six months before it new it would be releasing a replacement 16-inch device is even more encouraging. For a company that got in the habit of going years without updating Macs, this feels like the company getting back to its roots as an innovative maker of computers.