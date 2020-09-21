Ted Lasso is cute. It’s wonderful. It’s charming and disarming. It’s funny, poignant, endearing, and refreshing. Ted Lasso is great. No, it’s a godsend. It’s the salve we’ve been yearning for as 2020 unwound into a hellfire landscape of epic proportion. Grandiose statements? Surely, but all of them true just the same. Ted Lasso is also great TV, a terrific member of Apple TV+, and a feather in Apple’s content cap.

Ted Lasso: Great Casting and Great Writing

I tuned into Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ because I’m a fan of Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title role. To be sure, that was really the sole reason I watched the first three episodes, but by the time episode 3 was wrapping up, this show had me charmed and delighted. And it just got better from there. With 8 episodes released and the episode 9 season finale* due September 25th, this show is a tour de force demonstration of great casting and great writing.

The show serves up perfect pacing, memorable characters, funny situations, and the kind of character reveals few shows manage with such grace and humor. Standout actors include Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Brett Goldstein (Team Captain Roy), Juno Temple (Keeley), and the brilliant Nick Mohammed (Nate the Great).

As a point of reference, I tried to figure out how to order that list, and the reality is I couldn’t. All of these actors are terrific and their characters are all…perfect. And, they have the sort of immediate chemistry right out of the gate that most shows struggle to find.

Give Ted Lasso Three Episodes

As mentioned above, I started watching Ted Lasso because I like Jason Sudeikis. This was emphasized for me this weekend when I started the series over with a friend who hadn’t yet seen it. The first two episodes are fine, and they do a great job of laying the groundwork and building up the world Ted occupies. But I didn’t find myself feeling good—and I mean literally feeling good—after watching an episode until the end of episode 3. That’s when it hit me how much I love this show.

Ted Lasso Is Not about Football

Ted Lasso is set in England around a Premier League fictional team, AFC Richmond. That’s soccer here in the States, and football for the rest of the world. The title character is an American who has never coached soccer in his life, and cue the comedy. But—and this is important—Ted Lasso is not a football show, just as Buffy the Vampire Slayer was not a vampire show. Both are shows about people, and the settings and worlds are merely the vehicle for telling stories about those people. I can think of no higher praise than to compare these two shows on this front, and I don’t make it lightly.

To be sure, I can’t verify how accurate the football/English/English press aspects of this show are, but I can say as an American who doesn’t watch much soccer, I haven’t needed to know anything about Premier League teams to follow along and enjoy these characters and their stories.

Ted Lasso Is Hopeful

The greatest gift this show brings is a feeling of hopefulness. In an age when despair, anguish, and rage are seemingly part of our daily diet, Ted Lasso, the character and the show, are hopeful. Ted Lasso the character sees the best and in everyone, and the show allows us to share in his joie de vivre, to participate in his overwhelming positivity. Sure, there are ugly moments in the show as some characters’ flaws rear their heads to bring us drama and comedy, both, but a feeling of triumph is always front and center in this amazing TV show.

I love Ted Lasso.

* Apple lists 9 episodes, while IMDB lists 10 episodes.